India TV Chunav Manch 2025 | NDA MLAs will decide the chief minister of Bihar, says Manoj Tiwari Responding to Amit Shah’s 'CM will be decided after elections' statement, Manoj Tiwari speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, said, "The leader is already decided."

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Bhojpuri actor-singer Manoj Tiwari expressed strong confidence in the NDA’s prospects ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking at India TV’s Chunav Manch in Patna, Tiwari was clear, "Development is above all," adding, "Chhath Maya is with us."

When asked who will become the Chief Minister this time, Manoj Tiwari confidently said, "Everyone knows it will be Nitish Kumar ji. The leader under whose leadership we fight the elections is the one who becomes the CM."

Responding to Amit Shah’s statement that MLAs will decide, Tiwari remarked, "They will decide, but the leader is already decided."

What if BJP wins more seats?

When questioned about who would become CM if BJP wins more seats, he again affirmed, "Our leader will still be Nitish Kumar ji."

'Development above all'

On the choice between development or religious identity, Tiwari was clear, "Development is above all," adding, "Chhath Maya is with us." He also took a jab at Stalin’s remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Manoj Tiwari predicts strong NDA victory

Manoj Tiwari reaffirmed his faith in the NDA, predicting a "huge majority" for the coalition in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. He emphasized the alliance's commitment to bringing prosperity and happiness to the youth, women, and poor sections of society. “The NDA will form the government again in Bihar with a huge majority. The NDA is committed to bringing prosperity and happiness to the youth, women, and the poor,” Tiwari said. Manoj Tiwari emphasised the core principles of the NDA, saying, "Culture, civilisation, heritage, and development, this is the NDA’s mantra. We respect everyone."

Speaking about the unity in the NDA coalition, he remarked, "When you genuinely care about the development of your state, you are willing to make compromises within the coalition. But those who have no intent for development can never make a coalition work or reach any understanding."

Manoj Tiwari on Stalin's Santan Dharma remarks

Reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin’s controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Tiwari said, "He says they will destroy Sanatan Dharma, and the same person comes to campaign for the RJD in Bihar. Why not focus on politics instead? Why bring in such divisive issues? If you talk about destroying Ram, Krishna, and Hanuman ji, and then stand beside Tejashwi Babu, what will Bihar do with them? Everyone knows the answer."

When asked why the BJP hasn't given him any ministerial position, Tiwari responded, "We must have faith in the party. The party will do what it thinks is right, when the time is right. I will continue doing my work and do it well."

Bihar elections 2025

The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results declared on November 14. The current assembly’s term ends on November 22. The 2025 elections will primarily see a contest between the ruling NDA (BJP + JD(U)) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (RJD + Congress).

In the 2020 polls, the NDA won 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan secured 110, with RJD emerging as the single largest party.