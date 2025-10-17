India TV Chunav Manch | NDA to contest under Nitish's leadership: Bihar BJP chief clears air over CM face Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, Jaiswal further said that the alliance would continue to work under Kumar's leadership after the elections, stressing that "everything is well" within the NDA.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar unit chief Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said on Friday that incumbent Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar will remain the face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in elections to the 243-member state assembly. Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, Jaiswal further said that the alliance would continue to work under Kumar's leadership after the elections, stressing that "everything is well" within the NDA.

Lauding Kumar, Jaiswal said it is an achievement for the NDA that there is no anti-incumbency against it in Bihar for the past 20 years. He also criticised the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, saying the opposition has no issues to raise as development is continously taking place in Bihar.

"In January-February this year, we held the NDA workers' conclave. During this, we clarified that we are working under the leadership of Nitish Kumar... We will contest the elections under his leadership. In the future, the NDA will continue to work under his leadership," he said. "During the previous elections, BJP's strike rate was better than (JD-U). Even Nitish Kumar said that the BJP can have its own CM, but PM Modi clarified that Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister."

When asked about Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's 'all is not well within NDA' remark, the Bihar BJP president told India TV that every party wants to contest on more seats for its leaders and workers. However, the consensus on seat-sharing in the NDA was reached after a detailed discussion with every alliance partner, Jaiswal said.

"In fact, the NDA was the first alliance to declare its seat-sharing pact," he pointed out.

According to the seat-sharing pact, the JD-U and the BJP will contest on 101 seats each, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was given 29 seats. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the RLM will fight on six seats each.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal was also asked about the possibility of Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) joining the NDA, to which the Bihar BJP chief said that it is "not possible" to adjust everyone. "The train has already left and every passenger cannot be adjusted," he said, but noted that "nothing seems impossible in politics".

Sahani's VIP is part of the Mahagathbandhan, but the opposition camp has not been able to finalise its seat-sharing pact. Reportedly, Sahani has demanded 40 to 50 seats and the position of deputy chief minister's if the alliance comes to power. However, India TV sources said Sahani has been offered 15 seats and the position of deputy CM.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be held in two phases - November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.