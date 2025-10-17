India TV Chunav Manch: 'Tej Pratap is a victim, no unity in Lalu's family', says BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav India TV Chunav Manch: Ram Kripal Yadav, who is BJP's candidate from the Danapur assembly constituency, said if Lalu Prasad Yadav's family cannot resolve the difference between them, then how would they manage the entire state?

Patna:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kripal Yadav on Friday took a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and said that the former Bihar chief minister's party has no vision for the state and it only wants to divide the people. Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, Yadav also came out in support of Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav, calling him a 'victim'.

Yadav, who is BJP's candidate from the Danapur Assembly constituency, said if Lalu's family cannot resolve the difference between them, then how would they manage the entire state? "There is no unity in their family. They are completely divided," Yadav, who was once known as Lalu's right-hand man, said.

The former union minister said the people don't have any faith left in Lalu's family. When asked whether the Yadav community would continue supporting the RJD, Yadav said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) represents everyone, and that's why the Yadavs would support the ruling alliance in these elections.

Yadav was also asked about Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise of providing government jobs to every household, to which the BJP leader wondered how the RJD would get funds for it. "People of Bihar are smart. If someone says that he will provide (government) jobs to everyone, is it even possible? I was forced to leave (the RJD) because they were not concerned about the people of Bihar. However, the NDA government provided everything to Bihar," he said.

On being asked about his contest with RJD leader Ritlal Yadav in the Danapur Assembly constituency, the BJP leader said people have faith in him as he is their 'soldier'. He also lauded incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said his government has ended the mafia raj in the state.

When asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's first poll rally in Danapur, Yadav said, "There was lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh, but Yogi Adityanath changed everything. People are peacefully living there. A similar situation was there in Bihar as well, but the Nitish Kumar government changed everything."

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Bihar in two phases – November 6 and November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.