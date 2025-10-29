'Fake Yamuna created for PM Modi on Chhath Puja, Nitish being used': Rahul Gandhi in Muzaffarpur Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi ‘destroyed’ small businesses by implementing GST and all the products being sold in India are Made in China.

Muzaffarpur:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday kickstarted Mahagathbandhan’s Bihar poll campaign from Muzaffarpur. He was joined by RJD leader and coalition’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav.

While addressing the gathering, he rebuked PM Modi reiterating his vote theft charge. The Lok Sabha LoP said PM Modi has nothing to do with Chhath Puja and the Yamuna River. He said the BJP stole votes during assembly polls in Bihar and Maharashtra.

“There's no Yamuna there; there's a pond there. Narendra Modi went to bathe in his swimming pool. He has nothing to do with the Yamuna. He has nothing to do with Chhath Puja. He just wants your vote. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance. He will dance... they are engaged in stealing your votes. Because they want to end this election disease. I am telling you, they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar," Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi slams GST move

Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi ‘destroyed’ small businesses by implementing GST and all the products being sold in India are Made in China.

"Tell me what is written on the back of your phone. Made in China. Narendra Modi ji has destroyed all the small businesses by implementing demonetisation and GST. Wherever you look, it is Made in China. We say that it should not be Made in China, it should be Made in Bihar. Mobiles, shirts, pants, all these should be made in Bihar and the youth of Bihar should get employment in those factories. We want such a Bihar," he said.

Rahul attacks BJP, RSS

The Raebareli MP alleged the BJP and RSS were attacking the Constitution.

"Whatever you have got till date, be it vote, education, or health, is because of the Constitution. Narendra Modi and the RSS are attacking it. When they steal votes, they attack it. They attack Ambedkar's Constitution. When they hollow out any institution of India, when they give the post of Vice Chancellor to an RSS man, they attack the Constitution, and I am telling you that we will protect the Constitution, and no one can destroy it," he added.

Nitish being controlled by BJP, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi further said BJP was controlled by 2-3 people and JDU chief Nitish Kumar was being used.

“Nitish ji's face is being used. The remote control is in the hands of the BJP. You should not think that the voice of the most backward people is heard there. Three or four people control it. BJP controls it. They have the remote controller in their hands, and they have nothing to do with social justice,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish’s government

Coalitions CM face Tejashwi Yadav urged people to vote for Mahagathbandhan, asserting that the area did not get anything in 20 years of Nitish’s government

“We appeal to you all to vote for Mahagathbandhan candidates. I know you want a change, and now is the time for that… I welcome Rahul Gandhi ji here. We don’t only need to form a government but also build a new Bihar. Nitish Kumar has been the CM for last 20 years but what did Sakra get?” he said.

ALSO READ: