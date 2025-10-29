Advertisement
  Bihar Election: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign in Muzzafarpur today; Tejashwi Yadav to join

The RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday released its manifesto, titled 'Bihar ka Tejashwi Prann,' ahead of the voting in Bihar. Government jobs for every household and removal of 50 per cent cap on reservation were among the key promises.

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Patna:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today kickstart his Bihar Assembly Election campaign by holding public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. He will be joined by Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday released its manifesto, titled "Bihar ka Tejashwi Prann," ahead of the voting in Bihar. Government jobs for every household and removal of 50 per cent cap on reservation were among the key promises.

The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the BJP has a pact with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all updates on Bihar Assembly Election 

Live updates :Bihar Election

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Copying our vision: Mukesh Sahani on Nitish’s announcement

    VIP chief Mukesh Sahani said Nitish Kumar had no vision to govern Bihar and the latter was following them while making announcements.  

     

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    CM Nitish Kumar to hold roadshow in Nalanda today

    CM Nitish Kumar will hold a roadshow in four assembly constituencies of Nalanda district. In addition, he will also address a rally in Harnaut. Nalanda is CM Nitish Kumar’s home district. 

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Rajnath Singh will hold a public meeting in Baheri today

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today hold a public meeting in Baheri.  

     

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    'Keep advice to yourself': AIMIM's Waris Pathan slams Prashant Kishor

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) National Spokesperson Waris Pathan fired back at political strategist and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor over his recent remarks, accusing him of trying to enhance his political image by invoking AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's name.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    BJP says Rahul Gandhi’s photo not mentioned on Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto

    "Tejashwi Yadav burnt the effigy of Mahagathbandhan by launching the 'Tejashwi Pran' manifesto. There were no pics of Rahul Gandhi, Mukesh Sahani, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi on the manifesto...How can they put the Waqf Amendment Act on hold?" Ajay Alok said.

     

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Bihar polls: Shah, Rahul among heavyweight political leaders set to hold rallies

    Poll temperature has shot up in Bihar as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are set to address several public rallies on Wednesday in favour of their NDA and INDIA bloc nominees, respectively, in various parts of the poll-bound state.

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    2 Union Minister to hold public meetings in Bihar today

    Two Union Ministers will today hold public meetings in Bihar in view of the upcoming polls.

     

     

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    4 BJP CMs to hold multiple rallies in Bihar

    4 BJP CMs, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will today hold multiple rallies in favour of NDA candidates for Bihar polls. 

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Owaisi to hold rally in Seemanchal

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will today hold poll rally in Bihar’s Seemanchal.

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    CM Yogi to hold three rallies in Bihar today

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath is set to hold three public meetings in Bihar in view of the upcoming polls. He will hold rallies in Siwan, Shahpur and Buxar.

     

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    'Why can't Bihar have Muslim CM,' says AIMIM chief Owaisi

    AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday kicked off the election campaign of his party for the Bihar assembly elections, questioning why the eastern state cannot have a Muslim CM despite the minority community comprising 17 per cent of the state's population. The Hyderabad MP lambasted the ruling NDA as well as the opposition INDIA bloc for allegedly "giving a raw deal" to the Muslim community.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    INDIA bloc releases manifesto for Bihar polls; promises govt jobs, free power, OPS restoration

    The opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, promising, among other things, a government job to one member of every household, restoration of old pension scheme and 200 units of free power. The 32-page-long 'Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran' (Tejashwi's resolve) released at a crowded press conference in the state capital, was, however, dismissed as "a bundle of lies" by the ruling NDA.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    EC serves notice to Prashant Kishore over dual voted ID, seeks reply in 3 days

    The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor over his double enrollment as a voter in two different states -- Bihar and West Bengal.

     

     

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    'Satisfied with numbers,' says Mukesh Sahani on Mahagathbandhan seat sharing

    VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan’s deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani said there was contention over seat sharing but no discord over the deputy CM post. He said the party wanted to contest more seats but they were satisfied.  

     

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Rahul, Tejashwi to hold joint rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off his Bihar poll campaign by holding rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. He will be joined by Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan allies.

     

