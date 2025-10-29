Live Bihar Election: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign in Muzzafarpur today; Tejashwi Yadav to join The RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday released its manifesto, titled 'Bihar ka Tejashwi Prann,' ahead of the voting in Bihar. Government jobs for every household and removal of 50 per cent cap on reservation were among the key promises.

Patna:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today kickstart his Bihar Assembly Election campaign by holding public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. He will be joined by Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday released its manifesto, titled "Bihar ka Tejashwi Prann," ahead of the voting in Bihar. Government jobs for every household and removal of 50 per cent cap on reservation were among the key promises.

The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the BJP has a pact with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

