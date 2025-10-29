Amit Shah shuts down Bihar CM face rumours with 'no seat vacant' message at Darbhanga rally Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that there is “no seat vacant” in politics, confirming that Nitish Kumar remains Bihar’s Chief Minister.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday firmly stated that there is “no seat vacant” in politics. Addressing a public meeting in Bihar, Shah said, “CM ya PM koi seat khali nahi hai… yahan Nitish Kumar hain, wahan PM Modi hain.”

Remarks aimed at Opposition speculation

Shah’s statement came amid ongoing speculation about leadership ambitions within the opposition camp. By underlining that Nitish Kumar remains Chief Minister of Bihar and Narendra Modi continues as Prime Minister, Shah sought to quell rumours of any political change or new power alignments in the state.

During his speech, Shah praised Prime Minister Modi for enhancing Bihar’s image and honouring the state’s legacy by conferring the Bharat Ratna on former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. He said this gesture reflects the Centre’s respect for Bihar’s contribution to India’s democratic and social development.

Lauding the Centre’s strong decisions, Amit Shah said, “After the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Modi launched Operation Sindoor,” while also highlighting that the government had banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and taken its members into custody.

The Union Home Minister urged the people of Bihar to ensure a decisive victory for the NDA in the upcoming Assembly elections. “The first phase of voting is on November 6. Will you all vote for us? Let us pledge to make the NDA win all 10 seats in Darbhanga. Mithila’s daughter, Maithili Thakur, is contesting from here, and I want to tell Lalu Yadav’s party, Maithili Thakur will win,” Shah declared.

Touching upon the construction of the Ram Temple, Shah said, “For years, Lord Ram lived in a tent. Congress, TMC, and Samajwadi Party never allowed the temple to be built. But when PM Modi came to power, he fulfilled that promise. Now, we must build a temple for Goddess Sita in Mithila and link all the places she visited through the Ram Circuit.”

Later, addressing another rally in Shantipur, Shah said Bihar enjoys the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan, along with the blessings of Prime Minister Modi, which will help strengthen the NDA’s position in the state.