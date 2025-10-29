CM Yogi slams RJD for fielding Shahabuddin's son Osama in Siwan rally: 'Family infamous for crimes' He said UP has a zero tolerance policy towards crime and criminals while the RJD has fielded a candidate whose family has a criminal background.

Siwan:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday slammed Mahagathbandhan for fielding Mohammad Shahabuddin’s son Osama Shahab from Raghunathpur assembly constituency in Siwan district.

He said UP has a zero tolerance policy towards crime and criminals while the RJD has fielded a candidate whose family has a criminal background.

"The RJD candidate from this constituency is known for its family's criminal background in the nation and around the world...There is zero tolerance towards crime and criminals in Uttar Pradesh,” he said while addressing a poll rally in Siwan.

RJD opposed Ram Temple construction, alleges CM Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh CM also rebuked the RJD for stopping Ram Temple Rath Yatra in Bihar. He said the RJD was also against the construction of Sita temple in Sitamarhi.

"Today, you must be seeing that the RJD and its members are still opposing the temple of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. They opposed Rath Yatra. They are also opposing the construction of a grand temple of Maa Janaki and the development of the corridor in Sitamarhi and the surrounding areas," he said.

Criminals fourished in pre-2005 era, says CM Yogi

CM Yogi said only criminals flourished in Bihar before 2005 and the Mahagathbandhan allies want to bring the era back.

"Before 2005, the slogan used to be of 'Sabka Saath, Lekin Parivaar ka Vikas'...Now they want to increase mafia rule in Bihar...Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that India will be free from Naxalism by March 2026...We want to develop all sections of the society," he said.

