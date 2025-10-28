Star campaigners in Bihar 2025: Who's leading the poll blitz for NDA and Mahagathbandhan? BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party have released the list of their star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025 and have started rigorous campaign to woo voters.

Various political parties including the BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party have released the list of their star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Along with this, these parties have also ramped up massive election campaigns to woo voters ahead of the polls.

BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, featuring prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda.

The list also includes Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Textile Minister Giriraj Singh.

The BJP's list of 40 star campaigners for the Bihar assembly elections features a mix of prominent leaders, chief ministers, and celebrities and also includes 5 BJP Chief Ministers -- Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Samajwadi Party releases list of 20 star campaigners

The Samajwadi Party has also released 20 star campaigners, including party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, to ramp up support for their INDIA bloc allies in the Bihar assembly polls.

SP leader Sanatan Pandey, who is on the list, said he will campaign for in the state and urge people to vote for the Mahagathbandhan. "If Bihar did not have Chhapra, Ara and Siwan, more than half of our boys would remain unmarried," Pandey said, highlighting the links between UP and Bihar. I will go to Bihar and ask people to vote and make a government of Mahagathbandhan as a dowry," he told reporters at the district headquarters.

The Samajwadi Party has supported the grand alliance in the Bihar assembly elections and has also backed the decision to name Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial face of the alliance.

Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners

The Congress has also released the list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kanhaiya Kumar and Independent MP Pappu Yadav.

AICC in-charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain, as well as senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Gaurav Gogoi, Mohammad Jawed and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, are also on the list.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Meira Kumar, Charanjit Singh Channi, Alka Lamba, Pawan Khera, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakeel Ahmed, Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Anil Jaihind and Rajendra Pal Gautam are also on the star campaigners list released by the party.

The Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

