Sasaram Assembly Election 2025: Will RJD's stronghold be challenged by RLM, JSP in 2025 Bihar elections?

The Sasaram Assembly constituency in Bihar is gearing up for an intense three-cornered fight in the 2025 Bihar elections. Rashtriya Lok Morcha’s (RLM) Snehlata Kushwaha, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Satendra Sah, and Jan Suraaj Party’s (JSP) Binay Kumar Singh are fighting against one another in the Sasaram constituency of Bihar. A stronghold for Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, the seat has seen RJD candidates win consecutively in 2015 and 2020, registering an increase in margin and vote share, further solidifying the party's influence in the constituency. The emergence of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is signalling a shift in the local political landscape. As Sasaram, once a stronghold of the BJP, heads to the 2025 electoral battle, the contest between RLM’s (BJP ally) Snehlata Kushwaha, RJD’s Satendra Sah, and JSP’s Binay Kumar Singh promises to be one of the most closely watched and unpredictable battles in Bihar’s upcoming election.

Sasaram Constituency Assembly Election 2025: Key candidates

The RLM is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Sasaram Assembly Constituency: All you need to know

The Sasaram Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 208 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sasaram Assembly constituency comes under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rajesh Kumar Gupta of the RJD won the seat by defeating JDU candidate Ashok Kushwaha with a margin of 26,423 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Manoj Kumar won from the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 19,157 votes by defeating Shivesh Kumar of the BJP.

In 2015, RJD candidate Ashok Kumar Kushwaha registered a win in the Sasaram constituency. In 2010, BJP candidate Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha registered his third victory from the seat.

Sasaram Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sasaram Assembly constituency is a part of the Rohtas district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,79,072 voters in the Sasaram constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99,924 voters were male and 77,299 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1849 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sasaram in 2020 was 969 (920 were men and 49 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sasaram constituency was 1,74,230. Out of this, 95,962 voters were male and 76,866 were female. There were 1402 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sasaram in 2015 was 395 (272 were men and 123 were women).

Sasaram Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Sasaram constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Sasaram Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The result for Sasaram will be declared on November 14 along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Sasaram Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Rajesh Kumar Gupta won the seat with a margin of 26,423 votes (14.76%). He polled 83,303 votes with a vote share of 46.54%. Gupta defeated JDU candidate Ashok Kushwaha who got 56,880 votes (31.78%). LJP candidate Rameshwar Chaurasiya stood third with 21,426 votes (11.97%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Ashok Kumar Kushwaha won the seat with a margin of 19,612 votes (11.27%). He polled 82,766 votes with a vote share of 47.56%. BJP candidate Jawahar Prasad got 63,154 votes (36.29%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Krishna Kumar Singh stood third with 9,247 votes (5.31%).

Sasaram Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Rajesh Kumar Gupta (RJD)

2015- Ashok Kumar Kushwaha (RJD)

2010- Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (BJP)

Sasaram Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,77,900 or 51.15% in the Sasaram Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,70,782 or 53.27%.