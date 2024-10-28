CM Nitish convenes NDA meeting to ensure better coordination for Bihar assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

As political parties gear up for assembly elections next year, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday convened a meeting of the allaince partners of NDA in the state to ensure better coordination among them. The meeting was held at Nitish Kumar's 1, Anne Marg residence and the leaders of JD(U), BJP and smaller alliance partners Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha attended the meeting.

According to sources, Kumar in his address during the NDA meeting said, "I made a mistake twice, but now I will not go anywhere. If RJD comes to power, it will lead to riots. The RJD people have no real work. Inform Muslims about the government's initiatives." He further emphasised, "We ensured justice for the victims of the Bhagalpur riots, with pensions now being provided to the riot victims. Graveyards and temples have been secured. Make sure Muslims understand what the government has done—when did the riots occur in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and when was justice finally served? The government is now giving pensions to the victims of those riots."

Speaking about the conducted meeting, Ashok Choudhary, state minister and JD(U) national general secretary said, "Our party leader has been asserting that the NDA will win 200 plus seats of the 243-strong House. For that perfect synergy among constituents is a must. Today's meeting has been called for that purpose."

Besides, State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal concurred, "A fine coordination saw us through the Lok Sabha polls this year. Carrying it forward will help us secure a two-thirds majority in the assembly elections."

Raju Tiwari, state president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) said, "2020 is a thing of the past" when asked about the revolt of his leader, and now a Union minister, Chirag Paswan which had badly hit the JD(U), causing the NDA to barely scrape through.

"The meeting, called at a time when elections are several months away, will send across a positive message to cadres who will get battle-ready," he added.

Similar sentiments were expressed by former Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, who heads Rashtriya Lok Morcha, and state minister Santosh Suman, the national president of Hindustani Awam Morcha founded by his father and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

