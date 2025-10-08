Chirag Paswan drops cryptic remark amid NDA's seat-sharing tussle in Bihar: 'Learn to fight at every step' The NDA, which is yet to announce its seat-sharing pact and candidates for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 will hold a key meeting in Patna later in the day.

Patna:

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday dropped a cryptic post amid a seat-sharing tussle with the BJP which has delayed reportedly delayed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat pact announcement for the Bihar assembly elections next month.

While Chirag has chosen to stay to multiple queries on claims of friction with the BJP, he posted an interesting caption while remembering his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, founder of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), on his death anniversary.

"Papa always used to say, do not commit a crime, do not endure a crime. If you want to live, learn to die, Learn to fight at every step," the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief said in a post on X, written in Hindi.

Further fueling the rumours was Chirag's response to media personnel at the Patna airport earlier in the day. He said the seat sharing within the NDA talks are still on and in early stages, and that information will be shared at the right time.

Bihar polls: NDA seat-sharing talks

The NDA, which is yet to announce its seat-sharing pact and candidates for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 will hold a key meeting in Patna later in the day. Top leaders from the BJP, JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas), and other allies are expected to attend.

Reportedly, both the BJP and JD(U) are keen to contest 103 seats each. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is demanding between 15 and 18 seats, though the BJP is reportedly willing to offer only 7 to 8. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) has sought 40 to 50 seats, but the BJP’s proposal stands at around 20.

On Tuesday, BJP's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan held talks with Chirag regarding NDA's share of seats amid competing demands from various allies. In addition to seeking a specific number of seats, Paswan’s party is said to be keen on constituencies considered favourable to its prospects and has requested two assembly seats each in the five Lok Sabha constituencies it won in 2024, sources said.