  3. Bihar elections 2025: NDA alliance to hold key meeting in Patna; Congress CEC to finalise candidate list today

Bihar Assembly elections 2025 LIVE: The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, polling for which will be held on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be done on November 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The seat-sharing discussions among political parties in Bihar have intensified ahead of the assembly polls. A crucial meeting of all NDA partners is scheduled for today in Patna, with top leaders from the BJP, JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas), and other allies expected to attend. According to reports, both the BJP and JDU are keen to contest 103 seats each. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is demanding 15–18 seats, while the BJP is reportedly willing to offer only 7–8. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) is seeking 40–50 seats, but the BJP has proposed around 20. Meanwhile, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) will also meet today to finalise its candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) has yet to reach or announce a seat-sharing formula among its partners.

 

 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly elections 2025

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Dharmendra Pradhan holds seat-sharing talks with Chirag Paswan

    Senior BJP leaders, including the party's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, held talks with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday over the regional party's share of seats in the state elections amid competing claims from their various allies. Besides the number of seats Paswan has sought, his party is keen on certain constituencies seen to be friendlier to his party's prospects and has asked for being allotted a couple of assembly seats in each of the five Lok Sabha constituencies it had won in 2024, sources have said.

    Paswan's party has pointed out that the last time it contested the assembly elections as part of the BJP-led NDA in 2015, it was given 43 seats to contest in the 243-member assembly. The JD(U) was then not part of the alliance. It had walked out of the NDA in 2020 due to its differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and had ended up seriously damaging the JD(U), even though it could win only one of the over 135 seats it had contested.

    Apart from Union minister Paswan, other BJP allies are Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha besides Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), which enjoys parity with the BJP in the ruling coalition in Bihar in terms of seats. (PTI)

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDA to 'run away' after Bihar polls: Lalu

    RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said that the ruling NDA would "run away" after the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. The former chief minister, who has passed on the party's mantle to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav, came out with an X post which was terse and witty, befitting the persona of the legendary politician. "Chah aur gyarah, NDA nau do gyarah," wrote the septuagenarian, referring to the two-phase polls which are to be held on November 6 and 11.

     

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar polls: EC may deploy nearly 1 lakh CAPF troops

    Nearly one lakh troops of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are likely to be deployed in Bihar for ensuring free, fair and peaceful Assembly polls in the state, officials said on Tuesday. The CAPF personnel will be deployed along with those of the Bihar Police for the two-phased Bihar Assembly polls. Almost 500 companies of the CAPF have already reached Bihar as part of the pre-poll deployment. Some more companies, reaching up to 1,200 companies, could be deployed after a final approval from the EC and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the officials said. A single CAPF company has an operational strength of about 70-80 personnel.

    The maximum of the CAPF companies for the Bihar polls will be drawn from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), followed by other forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). (PTI)

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    LJP (Ram Vilas) appoints MP Arun Bharti as party in-charge for Bihar polls

    The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Tuesday appointed its Lok Sabha MP Arun Bharti as the in-charge of the party for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. The LJP (Ram Vilas), headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, also appointed party state unit chief Raju Tiwary as co-incharge of the party for the polls. LJP (Ram Vilas) is an alliance partner of the ruling NDA at the Centre. Currently, the party does not have even a single MLA in the state assembly. 

     

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Supreme Court asks EC to furnish details of 3.66 lakh excluded voters

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to provide details of 3.66 lakh voters who were part of the draft voter list but were excluded from the final electoral roll prepared after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, saying there is "confusion" over the matter. Noting that there were 65 lakh deletions when the draft list was prepared, but names were added in the final list, the court asked whether the add-ons are "deleted names or new names". (PTI)

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    3.66 lakh ineligible voters removed after SIR

    Before the revision began, Bihar had 7.89 crore voters.During the process, 65 lakh names were deleted, and the draft rolls published on August 1 listed 7.24 crore voters. Subsequently, 3.66 lakh ineligible voters were removed and 21.53 lakh new electors added through Form 6 applications, taking the final figure to 7.43 crore voters. (PTI)

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    14,000 people, who are over 100 years old, will vote this time in Bihar

    There are about 14,000 voters in poll-bound Bihar who are more than 100 years old, according to data shared by the Election Commission. However, the number of electors in the 'very senior citizens' category -- those aged 85 and above -- saw a sharp decline after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. As per the data, there were 16,07,527 voters aged above 85 on January 1, which dropped to 4,03,985 following the SIR. The number of female voters also reduced from 3.72 crore on January 1 to 3.49 crore after the SIR. The number of male voters fell from 4.07 crore to 3.92 crore. The number of voters belonging to the third gender category also reduced from 2,104 to 1,725. (PTI)

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    People of Bihar are fed up with Nitish govt, they want change: Sachin Pilot

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "I do not want to comment on other parties.... I know one thing that people want change. They are fed up with a government that has only made promises and kept the people of the state in darkness while playing politics of power and position. I welcome the elections and hope they are conducted with the transparency that this country expects."

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDA seat-sharing: BJP-JDU likely to contest 103 seats each

    According to reports, both the BJP and JDU are keen to contest 103 seats each. Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is demanding 15–18 seats, while the BJP is reportedly willing to offer only 7–8. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) is seeking 40–50 seats, but the BJP has proposed around 20. Meanwhile, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) will also meet today to finalise its candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) has yet to reach or announce a seat-sharing formula among its partners.

     

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDA alliance to hold key meeting in Patna

     A crucial meeting of all NDA partners is scheduled for today in Patna, with top leaders from the BJP, JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas), and other allies expected to attend. The meeting has been called to hold discussion on seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. 

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress CEC to decide on Bihar poll candidates today

    Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) it set to meet on October 8 (Wednesday) to decide on the candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The meeting, chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, will be held virtually with various CEC members and senior leaders of the party set to attend. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be joining online too while on a visit to the South American countries. Other members of the CEC, including Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary,KC Venugopal, Amee Yajnik, Uttam Kumar Reddy, TS Singh Deo and others are set to attend.

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress-RJD in alliance

    The Congress is in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other left parties including CPI, CPI (ML) in the state. The alliance is set to give a contest to the National Democratic Alliance, consisting of BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV) HAMS, and others.

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    A three-cornered contest likely

    This year’s Bihar polls are expected to witness a triangular contest among the NDA, the INDIA bloc, and Prashant Kishor’s newly emerging Jan Suraaj Party. Political observers believe Jan Suraaj could become a key factor in determining the outcome, particularly in constituencies where traditional alliances are facing voter fatigue. In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 74- both maintaining strong voter bases. The entry of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj adds a fresh dimension to Bihar’s political field, fueling anticipation of a tightly fought race where smaller parties and new players could significantly influence government formation.

     

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar political landscape

    Bihar's political landscape remains fluid, as shifting alliances and internal frictions continue to shape both major coalitions. Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats- comprising BJP (80), JD(U) (45), Hindustan Awami Morcha (4), and two Independents. The opposition Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats- RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2).

     

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar elections to be held in two phases

    The Election Commission of India has announced that the elections in Bihar will be held in two phases. The polling for all 243 seats will be held on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be done on November 14.

     

