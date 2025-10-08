The seat-sharing discussions among political parties in Bihar have intensified ahead of the assembly polls. A crucial meeting of all NDA partners is scheduled for today in Patna, with top leaders from the BJP, JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas), and other allies expected to attend. According to reports, both the BJP and JDU are keen to contest 103 seats each. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is demanding 15–18 seats, while the BJP is reportedly willing to offer only 7–8. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) is seeking 40–50 seats, but the BJP has proposed around 20. Meanwhile, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) will also meet today to finalise its candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) has yet to reach or announce a seat-sharing formula among its partners.