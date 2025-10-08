Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who was leading in how many Assembly segments in Lok Sabha polls in 2024? The 2024 Lok Sabha election results have provided significant insight into potential trends for the upcoming Assembly polls. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged as the dominant force in Bihar, securing 30 seats with a combined vote share of 47.23 per cent.

Bihar is gearing up for a high-stakes Assembly election, with the Election Commission announcing the poll schedule on Monday. Voting will be conducted in two phases—on November 6 and November 11—with results to be declared on November 14.

With the announcement of dates, political activity has intensified, particularly among alliance partners negotiating seat-sharing arrangements.

2024 Lok Sabha results set stage for Assembly polls

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results have provided significant insight into potential trends for the upcoming Assembly polls. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged as the dominant force in Bihar, securing 30 seats with a combined vote share of 47.23 per cent. Among the NDA constituents, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) won 12 seats each. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) secured 5 seats, while Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) clinched a lone victory in Gaya.

NDA’s performance: BJP, JDU and allies dominate

In terms of vote share, the BJP garnered 20.52 per cent, JDU 18.52 per cent, LJP-RV 6.47 per cent, HAM 1.14 per cent and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha 0.58 per cent. When these figures are translated into Assembly segments, the JDU led in 74 seats and the BJP in 67. LJP-RV showed strength in 29 seats and HAM led in 4. Altogether, the NDA held a lead in 174 Assembly constituencies based on the Lok Sabha results.

Mahagathbandhan’s performance: RJD remains key player

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan managed to win 9 seats with a vote share of 39.21 per cent. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the leading party within the alliance, securing 4 seats with 22.14 per cent of the vote. The Congress won 3 seats with a 9.20 per cent vote share, while the Communist Party of India(M) captured 2 seats—Karakat and Arrah—with a vote share of 2.99 per cent.

Other alliance partners like the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) failed to win any seats, securing 2.71 per cent, 1.30 per cent, and 0.87 per cent of the votes respectively.

When projected onto Assembly segments, the RJD led in 36 seats, Congress in 12 and the CPI(M) in another 12. The CPI and VIP each showed leads in one seat. Overall, the Mahagathbandhan was ahead in 62 Assembly constituencies.

These projections suggest a strong position for the NDA heading into the Assembly elections.

