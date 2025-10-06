Bihar election dates announced: Political parties react to poll dates | Check here Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases: November 6 and November 11, with vote counting on November 14. Here's how leaders from across the political circles have reacted.

Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Monday, setting the polls for two phases, November 6 and November 11, with vote counting on November 14. Leaders from across the political circles have reacted, sharing their views on the upcoming elections. From optimism to skepticism.

Here’s how key figures have responded to the announcement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media to congratulate the people of Bihar on the announcement of the elections. He said that the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, had transformed Bihar by providing a "new direction of development and good governance." Shah expressed confidence that the people of Bihar would again choose the politics of development.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad was also confident about the NDA's prospects in the elections. Praising the state's infrastructure improvements, such as bridges, metro rail, and electricity at low rates, Prasad remarked, "The people of Bihar believe that PM Modi is committed to the development of Bihar. Nitish Kumar will become the CM as the NDA govt will be formed."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted in support of the NDA, stating, “Bihar is ready once again to choose an NDA government! Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Bihar have always trusted national interest and people-welfare policies.”

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta posted, "We heartily welcome the announcement of the dates for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections by the Election Commission. Under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri ji and the Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar ji, the NDA government has always risen to the occasion in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. This is precisely why the people of Bihar have repeatedly expressed their trust in the NDA. In this grand festival of democracy, the people of Bihar will once again bless the NDA with a full majority and further accelerate the resolve of 'Developed India - Developed Bihar'."

Opposition calls for change

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla predicted a major shift in Bihar’s politics, claiming that the Congress-RJD government would come to power. "There will be a change. Nitish Kumar’s government will be ousted. The people of Bihar are fed up and tired,” Shukla said, indicating strong sentiment for change among voters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi echoed similar sentiments, calling for a “government of change.” She urged the people of Bihar to vote for a new government that could bring positive change after years of mismanagement. “Bihar has been deceived for years, and it’s time for a change,” she remarked.

Delhi Congress leader Udit Raj raised concerns over discrepancies in the voter list, warning that the Election Commission had significant challenges ahead. “How they will rectify these discrepancies remains to be seen,” Raj said, pointing out the need for swift action on irregularities during the elections.

JMM MP Mahua Maji was hopeful about the shift in political dynamics in Bihar. "The public wants change," Maji said, adding that the INDIA alliance had received positive signals from voters. She expressed confidence that this time, Bihar would witness a change in leadership.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said, “Voting will not be for Lalu-Prashant Kishor, but for change in Bihar. People want a better future for their children, education, and employment."