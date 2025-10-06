Live Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date: Polls will be held in 2 phases: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date: The Election Commission is announcing the Bihar Assembly election schedule today, following a two-day review of election preparedness.

Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is announcing the dates for the Bihar Assembly elections at a press conference. This follows a two-day review in Bihar where the ECI met with political parties and law enforcement agencies to ensure the elections will be free, fair, and smooth. The current term of Bihar's 243-member Assembly ends on November 22. The upcoming election is expected to be a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, headed by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting was held in three phases. After the election, Nitish Kumar's NDA formed the state government, with Kumar continuing as Chief Minister. However, in August 2022, his JD(U) party broke ties with the NDA and joined forces with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. In January 2024, JD(U) again parted ways with the RJD-led alliance and returned to the NDA.

