Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date: Polls will be held in 2 phases: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

  Live Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date: Polls will be held in 2 phases: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date: The Election Commission is announcing the Bihar Assembly election schedule today, following a two-day review of election preparedness.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date:
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date: Image Source : X/ELECTION COMMISSION
Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is announcing the dates for the Bihar Assembly elections at a press conference. This follows a two-day review in Bihar where the ECI met with political parties and law enforcement agencies to ensure the elections will be free, fair, and smooth. The current term of Bihar's 243-member Assembly ends on November 22. The upcoming election is expected to be a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, headed by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting was held in three phases. After the election, Nitish Kumar's NDA formed the state government, with Kumar continuing as Chief Minister. However, in August 2022, his JD(U) party broke ties with the NDA and joined forces with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. In January 2024, JD(U) again parted ways with the RJD-led alliance and returned to the NDA.

Stay tuned for all the live updates on Bihar election dates...

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 4:32 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Election Commission intends to conduct transparent elections: CEC

    Bihar elections 2025 dates LIVE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says, "The Election Commission intends to conduct peaceful, fair, and transparent elections. For this to happen, the Commission expects cooperation from all political parties, voters, and the media."

     

  • 4:31 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Webcasting to be done from 100% of the booths: CEC

    Bihar elections dates LIVE updates: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says, "To maintain transparency, webcasting will be done from 100 per cent of the booths, compared to 50 per cent earlier. Previously, candidates were unhappy with their black-and-white photographs on EVMs; this time, their photos will be in colour, and the font size has also been increased."

  • 4:30 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CAPF will be deployed in advance: CEC

    Bihar elections 2025 dates LIVE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says,"... CAPF will be deployed in advance as a confidence-building measure..All officers are to act in an absolutely impartial way. If there is any fake news or misinformation on any medium or platform, it will be countered. Strict vigil will be maintained at all checkpoints to prevent the transaction of drugs, liquor and cash..."

  • 4:29 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Patrolling by police using horses in 250 polling stations: CEC

    Bihar elections 2025 dates LIVE updates: Patrolling by police using horses in 250 polling stations; polling parties to travel by boat in 197 polling stations, said CEC Gyanesh Kumar. 

  • 4:26 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    ECI introduces mobile deposit facilities

    Bihar elections 2025 dates LIVE updates: CEC while addressing also stated that the ECI has introduced mobile deposit facilities in polling stations. 

  • 4:23 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Fake news will be countered strictly: CEC

    Bihar election 2025 LIVE updates: Fake news on social media and other platform will be countered strictly, said CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Bihar elections.

     

  • 4:21 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Strict directives to administration for zero tolerance: CEC

    Bihar Assembly election date: Strict directives to administration for zero tolerance to any violence; no scope for any threat to voters or candidates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

     

  • 4:16 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CEC Gyanesh Kumar promises smooth & efficient polls

    Bihar elections 2025 LIVE updates: Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner said, "This time, the Bihar elections will not only be smooth and simple, but full attention will also be paid to law and order. The elections in Bihar will be conducted in the best possible manner to date. This is the Election Commission’s intention."

     

  • 4:15 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    1,725 are transgender voters in Bihar: CEC

    Bihar election dates 2025 LIVE updates: CEC said there are 1,725 transgender voters in Bihar. 

  • 4:14 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    7.24 crore people to cast vote in Bihar: CEC

    Bihar assembly election dates: While addressing, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said, "7.24 crore people to cast vote out of which, 3 crores 92 lakh are male voters, while 3 crore 50 lakh are female voters." 

     

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Final voter list published: CEC

    Bihar assembly election dates: While addressing, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said  even though the final list of Bihar has been published, any person can appeal for changes ten days before the nomination. 

     

  • 4:09 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Carried out purification of voter list: CEC

    Bihar assembly election dates: While addressing a press conference, CEC said, "We carried out purification of voter list." 

  • 4:05 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CEC Gyanesh Kumar addressing presser

    Bihar assembly election dates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar has begun the press briefing to announce the schedule for the 2025 Delhi elections.

     

  • 4:03 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with ECs Sukhbir Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in

    Bihar elections 2025 dates LIVE updates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with ECs Sukhbir Sandhu and Vivek Joshi are present in the press conference. 

  • 4:02 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Election Commission's press conference on Bihar election begins

    Bihar election 2025 date LIVE updates: ECI is holding a press conference to announce the dates for the Bihar assembly elections. 

  • 3:59 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Bihar election dates to be announced shortly

    Bihar assembly elections 2025 dates LIVE: The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for the Bihar assembly elections in a short while from now. 

  • 3:44 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Bihar's cast demographics: EBCs largest group, followed by OBCs

    Bihar assembly election dates: 36.01% belong to the Economically Backward Classes (EBC), 27.13% to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 19.65% are Dalits (Scheduled Castes - SCs), 15.52% of the population are General and 1.68% are Tribals (Scheduled Tribes - STs).

     

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NDA will win by a bigger margin compared to 2010: Sanjay Kumar Jha

    Bihar assembly election dates: Union Minister & JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha says, "NDA will win by a bigger margin compared to 2010. Seat-sharing talks are underway, and the announcement will be made soon."

     

  • 3:32 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Bihar assembly date to be announced shortly

    Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: The Election Commission will reveal the date for the Bihar Assembly elections at a press conference on Monday at 4 pm. The current 243-member Assembly's term ends on November 22. The last assembly elections in 2020 were held in three phases due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

     

  • 3:28 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP announces candidates for Bihar polls

    Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: AAP announces candidates for Bihar polls. The party will contest all 243 seats alone. 

     

     

  • 3:25 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Current political composition in Bihar assembly

    Bihar election 2025 date Live Updates: In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has 111. Within the NDA, the BJP has 80 seats, JD(U) holds 45, and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM(S) has 4 seats. Additionally, the NDA benefits from the support of two Independent MLAs. On the opposing side, the Mahagathbandhan’s strength includes 77 seats from the RJD, 19 from Congress, 11 from CPI(ML), 2 from CPI(M), and 2 from CPI.

  • 3:20 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Religious demographics of Bihar: 81.99% Hindus, 17.70% Muslims

    Bihar election 2025 dates LIVE updates: 81.99% of the Bihar population are Hindus, whereas 17.70% are Muslims.

     

  • 3:11 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Over 5,000 CAPF personnel deployed for Bihar Assembly elections

    Bihar election 2025 dates LIVE updates: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, over 500 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), totaling more than 5,000 personnel, have been allocated for deployment in Bihar. This includes 121 companies from the CRPF, nearly 400 from the BSF, and additional units from other CAPFs, according to sources familiar with the matter.

     

  • 2:47 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Coloured candidates' photograph, bigger serial numbers to be displayed on EVMs

    Bihar election 2025 dates LIVE updates: The CEC said that starting with the Bihar elections, the serial number font will be larger across the country, and the candidates' photographs will be colour photographs.

    CEC Kumar said, "...When the ballot paper is inserted into the EVM, the photo on it is black and white, making it difficult to identify, even though the election symbol remains. It was also suggested that the serial number should be larger. So, starting with the Bihar elections, the serial number font will be larger across the country, and the candidates' photographs will be colour photographs."

  • 2:43 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    2 officials transferred in Info and Public Relations Dept

    Bihar elections date 2025 LIVE updates: In a last-minute change ahead of the election announcement, two officials have been transferred in the Information and Public Relations Department.

    India Tv - 2 officials transferred
    (Image Source : X)2 officials transferred

     

  • 2:16 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Maithili Thakur to contest Bihar elections 2025?

    Bihar elections date 2025 LIVE updates: Popular Bihar singer Maithili Thakur is rumored to be preparing to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, following her recent meeting with BJP leaders. Her father accompanied her during the meeting, which sparked widespread speculation after photos with BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Nityanand Rai surfaced.

     

  • 2:08 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    JD(U) calls for single-phase Bihar election

    Bihar elections date LIVE updates: Ahead of the announcement of the Bihar election schedule, the JD(U) has requested the Election Commission to hold the assembly polls in a single phase. JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha argued, "Bihar has no law and order issues or Naxal violence. If elections can be held in a single phase in Maharashtra, why not in Bihar?" 

  • 2:02 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What happened in the 2020 Assembly elections?

    Bihar elections 2025 LIVE updates: In 2020, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a total of 125 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single largest party with 74 seats. The BJP garnered 19.46% of the total votes, with notable wins in constituencies like Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, and Bagaha.

    Check the detailed data 

     

    NDA:
    BJP: 82,02,067 (19.46%): 74
    JDU: 64,85,179 (15.39%): 43
    VIP: 6,39,840 (1.52%): 04
    HAM: 3,75,564 (0.89%): 04

    Total: 1,57,02,650 (37.26%) 125

    Mahagathbandhan: 
    RJD: 97,38,855 (23.11%): 75
    Congress: 39,95,319 (9.48%): 19
    CPI(ML)(L): 13,33,682 (3.16%): 12
    CPI: 3,49,489 (0.83%): 02
    CPI-M: 2,74,155 (0.65%): 02

    Total: 1,56,91,500 (37.23%) 110

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Oct 06, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Bihar assembly elections 2020: conducted in 3 phases

    Bihar elections 2025 LIVE updates: The Election Commission conducted the Bihar Assembly Elections in 2020 over three phases, starting on October 28 and continuing into November 3 and 7. The results were declared on November 10. The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU) contested 115 seats but managed to win just 43, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 74 after contesting 110 seats. Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) secured 4 seats each.

    On the other hand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Tejashwi Yadav emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats after contesting 144. The Congress fought 70 seats and performed poorly by securing just 19. Left parties, including the Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), won 16 seats.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Bihar Election Bihar Assembly Election Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Bihar SIR BJP Janata Dal RJD Prashant Kishor
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\