Chirag Paswan remembers father Ram Vilas Paswan on death anniversary; vows to fulfill his vision for Bihar On his late father Ram Vilas Paswan’s death anniversary, Chirag Paswan reaffirmed his commitment to carrying forward his father’s legacy and vision of development for Bihar.

Patna:

With Bihar heading towards assembly elections, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan remembered his late father Ram Vilas Paswan on his death anniversary. Sharing a photograph of his father on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chirag expressed his gratitude and commitment to continue the path laid down by his father.

He wrote, “Papa, on your death anniversary, my respectful salutations to you. I assure you that I am fully committed to realizing the path you showed and your vision of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First.’” Chirag recalled his father’s inspiring words: “Don’t commit crimes, don’t tolerate crimes. If you want to live, learn to die; learn to fight at every step.”

“The responsibility you entrusted on my shoulders is now the purpose and duty of my life,” he added. He assured that his party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), will work towards the development and dignity of every citizen in Bihar. He wrote, “I am determined to carry forward the caravan of the party founded by you. Every worker’s dream is to realize your vision in the coming elections.”

Chirag Paswan on seat sharing

Amid growing political activity before the elections, discussions within the NDA alliance regarding seat sharing continue. Chirag Paswan said that it is too early to make any announcements on seat distribution. “Until things are completely finalized, there is no point in saying or announcing anything. Talks are still at a very early stage, and everything will be shared at the right time,” he said.

Bihar election dates announced

The Election Commission announced that Bihar will hold assembly elections in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results declared on November 14. Around 8.5 lakh officers will be deployed to manage the election process. The 243-member assembly’s term ends on November 22.