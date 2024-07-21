Blast in Bihar Sampark Kranti train at Samastipur Junction creates chaos | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Blast in Bihar Sampark Kranti train at Samastipur Junction creates chaos

A panic-like situation developed on Sunday after a strong explosion sound was heard from New Delhi-bound Bihar Sampark Kranti Express (12565). The sound and smoke triggered chaos and a stampede-like situation. After the incident, people started running out of the general compartment. Soon, the RPF and GRP officials rushed to the spot and took the situation into control.

Reason behind chaos?

Giving details about the incident, the railway officials said that Bihar Sampark Kranti was about to leave from platform number 1 of the Samastipur Junction when a complaint was received about smoke coming out of a general compartment. Following this, the officials promptly investigated the matter and found out that a passenger had sat on the fire extinguisher due to which it got activated. Subsequently, dry chemical from the extinguisher spread in the entire coach. Seeing the chemical spreading, all the passengers got scared and started running.

Delay in departure of train

Due to the sudden stampede caused by the news of the explosion at the station, the train was delayed by about 45 minutes in leaving the platform. The train was supposed to leave the platform at 9:45 am but due to the sudden stampede, it was stopped for some time. It also took some time to investigate the matter and explain everything to the passengers.

ALSO READ | Dibrugarh Express train derailment: No blast-like thing found on spot, say top sources in Uttar Pradesh Police