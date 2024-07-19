Dibrugarh Express train derailment: No blast-like thing found on spot, say top sources in Uttar Pradesh Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The accident site

On Thursday there were reports that the loco pilot of the Dibrugarh Express train, which derailed near Gonda railway station in Uttar Pradesh, heard an explosion sound just before the train went off the tracks. However, on Friday top sources of Uttar Pradesh Police said no blast-like thing has been found on the spot, nor was there any foul play-like situation.

Meanwhile, restoration work is in progress at the site of the tragic accident involving the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, which derailed on Thursday, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuring more than 30 others. A video has also surfaced showing officials engaged in the restoration work. A make-shift booth has also been established at the accident site to provide first aid to the needy. The authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the derailment and are working to restore normal rail operations as swiftly as possible.

Railway ministry announces ex-gratia

The derailment has caused significant disruption to rail services in the area. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation, and authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and security of the railway network. The Ministry of Railways has announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment.' In addition to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the rail derailment accident.