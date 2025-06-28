Bihar shocker: Woman held for killing her husband with the help of lover in Aurangabad As per a senior police officer, the woman was apprehended on June 25 after the recovery of the body of her husband Bikku from a field in Amauna village under the jurisdiction of Bandeya Police Station.

Aurangabad:

In yet another chilling case of a domestic relationship turning fatal, a woman in Bihar's Aurangabad district has been arrested for allegedly plotting and executing the murder of her husband with the help of her lover. The arrest comes amid a concerning rise in such incidents across the country.

According to a senior police official, the woman was taken into custody on June 25, shortly after the body of her husband was discovered in a field near Amauna village, falling under the jurisdiction of Bandeya Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Bikku, he said.

What did the police say?

Speaking to the media, Daudnagar (Aurangabad) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kumar Rishiraj said the body, which was recovered on June 21, bore external injury marks. Preliminary investigations and statements by the deceased family members suggested that Bikku was murdered, he said. "The woman was arrested on June 25, and she admitted the crime. The plot was executed by both the woman and her lover. The body was sent for the post-mortem examination," the SDPO said without giving details about "how Bikku was killed".

As per the SDPO, the investigation team found that the wife of the deceased hatched a conspiracy to kill her husband with the help of her lover. A search has been launched to arrest the woman's lover, the police officer added.

Woman poisons her husband to death in Jharkhand

Earlier this month, a 20-year-old woman was arrested on the charge of poisoning her husband to death around a month after their wedding in Jharkhand's Garhwa district. The woman was arrested after her mother-in-law lodged a complaint with the police. The accused was sent to jail on June 17. The incident had occurred in Bahokudar village, under the jurisdiction of Ranka police station, on June 15.

