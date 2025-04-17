Meerut woman kills husband with lover's help, stages snakebite to cover up the murder | Details The incident occurred in Akbarpur Sadat village in the Bahsuma area of the district. The accused has been identified as Ravita, who killed her husband with the help of her lover.

Meerut:

In a chilling reminder of the Saurav Rajput murder case, another shocking incident has come to light from Meerut, where a woman allegedly conspired with her lover to kill her husband and disguise the murder as a snakebite death. As per the information, the incident occurred in Akbarpur Sadat village in the Bahsuma area of the district. The accused has been identified as Ravita who killed her husband, Amit, with the help of her lover. After the incident, Ravita along with her lover to mislead both the family and authorities by placing a snake under the body, attempting to portray it as a snakebite fatality. However, the postmortem report uncovered the truth, revealing that Amit had no signs of a snakebite and had in fact died of strangulation.

The plot began to unravel after police grew suspicious and ordered a postmortem examination. Contrary to the couple's claims, the report confirmed no evidence of venom or bite marks, confirming that Amit was manually strangled. Upon intensive questioning, Ravita confessed to the crime and revealed that her lover had purchased a snake for Rs 1,000 from a snake charmer to aid in the murder cover-up. Both Ravita and her lover have now been arrested by the police.

A chilling plot rooted in an illicit affair

According to SP Dehat Rakesh Mishra, Ravita, a mother of three, was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with a local tile worker named Amardeep, who often visited their home. "Amit had grown increasingly suspicious and upset over the relationship, leading to frequent domestic disputes. The couple hatched the murder plan a week ago and decided to eliminate Amit under the guise of a snakebite," he added.

Visited temple before the incident

In a further disturbing revelation, Ravita told police that she and her husband had visited Shakumbhari Devi Temple on the day of the murder. On their return, she called Amardeep and told him, "Buy the snake today, tonight it will be done," Amardeep arrived with the snake, and that night, the two strangled Amit to death, the police said. The snake charmer who allegedly sold the snake is now also under investigation, as questions are being raised about illegal wildlife trade and how a wild animal was sold for just Rs 1,000, the police added.

