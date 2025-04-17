Aligarh woman who eloped with daughter’s fiancé says 'husband an alcoholic, beat me for money' A woman named Sapna from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, who eloped with her daughter’s fiancé, was arrested along with him near the Nepal border. During police interrogation, she revealed that years of domestic abuse, financial neglect, and emotional isolation drove her to flee.

Aligarh:

A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh who eloped with her daughter’s fiancé has been arrested along with her lover from near the Nepal border, police said on Wednesday. Identified as Sapna, the woman revealed to police during interrogation that years of domestic abuse and neglect pushed her to flee. A video of her statement from inside the police station has since gone viral on social media, shedding light on the reasons behind her actions.

In the viral clip, Sapna says her husband was an alcoholic who frequently assaulted her. “He never had a job. Once, I took Rs 1,500 from home, and he thrashed me from morning till night. He hasn’t even managed to build us a house. What can a man like that do? He gives me Rs 1,500 and keeps an account of that too,” she told the police tearfully.

Sapna, who is believed to be around 40, admitted to eloping with Rahul — her daughter’s fiancé — and fleeing to Nepal via Bihar without marrying him. She insisted she did not steal any valuables. “I only left wearing my mangalsutra,” she said, denying allegations of taking money or jewellery from her husband’s house.

Says 'won’t return to husband'

Speaking to police, Sapna said she had no intention of returning to her husband and wished to continue living with Rahul. “He made false accusations against me. I didn’t take any gold or cash. I just wanted to leave behind a life filled with pain. I want to stay with Rahul. I cannot go back to the man who never cared for me,” she said.

Husband, daughter suspected relationship with Rahul

The woman’s husband, Jitendra Kumar, had earlier told police that Sapna remained in contact with the groom-to-be until the morning of her disappearance. The family claimed she and Rahul often had long conversations over the phone. “My husband and daughter used to accuse me of having an affair with him. I told Rahul about it. He understood me... and eventually, we fell for each other,” Sapna told the police.

Rahul misled family before fleeing

According to locals, Rahul belonged to a nearby village and had told his father not to contact him as he was going on a “long journey.” His family later reached out to the bride’s household, only to find both Rahul and Sapna missing. The pair was eventually traced near the Indo-Nepal border and taken into custody.

The incident has sparked a mix of shock and intrigue on social media, with police continuing to probe the circumstances of the unusual elopement.