Uttar Pradesh crime: Woman kills husband with lover in Meerut, seals body in cement-filled drum Uttar Pradesh crime: According to the victim’s family, Muskan attempted to mislead them by sending messages from Saurabh’s phone. After committing the crime, she allegedly went on a vacation with Sahil to a hill station in Shimla and Manali.

Uttar Pradesh crime: A woman and her lover (partner) allegedly stabbed her husband to death, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said. The body was recovered, and both accused were arrested, they added.

The incident took place in Indira Nagar when Saurabh Rajput (29), a merchant navy employee, had been missing on March 4 (Tuesday). An investigation was launched upon receiving information about the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh said.

On the basis of suspicion, police detained his wife Muskan (27) and her lover, Sahil (25), he said. During interrogation, the two confessed to stabbing Saurabh to death on March 4. The two then chopped up his body, placed the remains in a drum, and sealed it with cement, he added. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered based on a complaint from Saurabh’s family.

The police said that the accused, Sahil and Muskan have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them. The accused have been arrested, the officer said. Police said Saurabh, from Brahmpuri’s Indiranagar Phase 2, had a love marriage with Muskan Rastogi from Gauripura in 2016. Their families were reportedly unhappy with their relationship, leading the couple to live separately in a rented house in Indiranagar Phase 1 with their three-year-old daughter, police added.