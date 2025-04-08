UP: Bijnor woman kills husband after row over relocating to city, history of abuse A woman in UP's Bijnor allegedly murdered her husband by drugging and strangling him after he refused to leave their village and settle in the city. Police said the accused was upset over domestic disputes, including her husband’s insistence on living with his family and his repeated abuse.

Bijnor: A sensational murder case in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh has shocked the region after police revealed that a woman allegedly killed her husband by strangling him following a dispute over relocating to the city. The case, which had baffled investigators for the past three days, was solved on Tuesday when Bijnor police held a press conference to disclose details of the crime.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai, the accused woman, Shivani, murdered her husband due to two key reasons. First, she was unwilling to continue living in the village with her in-laws, while her husband insisted that she and their child stay with the joint family. Shivani, on the other hand, wanted to move to the nearby town of Najibabad for a better life, which became a point of ongoing tension in their marriage.

The second major reason cited was the husband’s repeated suspicions about Shivani’s character and frequent physical abuse. Police said the victim often accused his wife of infidelity and assaulted her during arguments. The prolonged emotional and physical turmoil reportedly drove Shivani to plan her husband’s murder.

Drugged food, strangled with rope

During the investigation, police found that Shivani had laced fox nuts (makhana) with sedatives and served them to her husband. Once he was unconscious, she strangled him with a rope. The post-mortem report indicated the use of the left hand in the act, which aligned with further findings—Shivani had previously suffered a fracture in her right hand, leading her to use her left hand during the murder.

Evidence includes fight video from wife’s phone

As part of their inquiry, police recreated the crime scene and recovered crucial video evidence from Shivani’s phone. The video shows a heated argument between the couple, during which their child is seen crying in the background. Investigators say this video offers clear insight into the couple’s troubled relationship.

Family demands probe into other suspects

The victim’s family met with senior police officials on Tuesday, urging them to investigate the possible involvement of other individuals. They claimed Shivani may not have acted alone and alleged that she murdered her husband for money and in hopes of securing a job in the city. They suspect others may have helped plan or conceal the crime.

Shivani is currently in police custody and is being sent to jail. Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing and more revelations are expected soon.

(Reported by Rohit Tripathi)