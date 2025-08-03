Bihar: Mahant of Muzaffarpur’s Ram Janki Math found dead, murder suspected Kaushal Kishor Das, the mahant of Ram Janki Math in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was found dead near a river under suspicious circumstances on Sunday. Police suspect murder and have launched a full investigation, with forensic experts assisting. The priest had been reported missing earlier in the day.

Patna:

The mahant (priest) of Ram Janki Math in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, with police suspecting foul play. The deceased, identified as Kaushal Kishor Das, had been reported missing earlier in the day by his family. His body was later discovered near a riverbank close to his residence in the Bahadurpur area, under the jurisdiction of Minapur–Panapur police station.

Muzaffarpur (East) Additional Superintendent of Police Shahryar Akhtar said the case appears to be one of murder, and a post-mortem examination has been ordered. Forensic experts have also been called in to assist with the investigation.

The incident has drawn attention to the Ram Janki Math’s recent involvement in a land dispute. The temple, located in Baghanagari village of Sakra block, had been at the centre of a conflict over alleged encroachment by a local family. Religious leaders had previously raised concerns about the illegal occupation of temple land and appealed to the authorities for intervention.

This is not the first time a Hindu priest has been targeted in Bihar. In a similar incident earlier, a mahant from Saran district was murdered, and several idols and valuables were stolen from the temple premises.

The investigation into Kaushal Kishor Das's death is ongoing, with police exploring all possible angles, including motive, local disputes, and any links to earlier incidents involving temple authorities.

