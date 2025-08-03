Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar: Mahant of Muzaffarpur’s Ram Janki Math found dead, murder suspected

Bihar: Mahant of Muzaffarpur’s Ram Janki Math found dead, murder suspected

Kaushal Kishor Das, the mahant of Ram Janki Math in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was found dead near a river under suspicious circumstances on Sunday. Police suspect murder and have launched a full investigation, with forensic experts assisting. The priest had been reported missing earlier in the day.

Representational image
Representational image Image Source : File
Edited By: Priyanka Kumari
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The mahant (priest) of Ram Janki Math in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, with police suspecting foul play. The deceased, identified as Kaushal Kishor Das, had been reported missing earlier in the day by his family. His body was later discovered near a riverbank close to his residence in the Bahadurpur area, under the jurisdiction of Minapur–Panapur police station.

Muzaffarpur (East) Additional Superintendent of Police Shahryar Akhtar said the case appears to be one of murder, and a post-mortem examination has been ordered. Forensic experts have also been called in to assist with the investigation.

The incident has drawn attention to the Ram Janki Math’s recent involvement in a land dispute. The temple, located in Baghanagari village of Sakra block, had been at the centre of a conflict over alleged encroachment by a local family. Religious leaders had previously raised concerns about the illegal occupation of temple land and appealed to the authorities for intervention.

This is not the first time a Hindu priest has been targeted in Bihar. In a similar incident earlier, a mahant from Saran district was murdered, and several idols and valuables were stolen from the temple premises.

The investigation into Kaushal Kishor Das's death is ongoing, with police exploring all possible angles, including motive, local disputes, and any links to earlier incidents involving temple authorities.

Case summary

Detail Information
Victim Kaushal Kishor Das, mahant of Ram Janki Math
Date Found Sunday, August 3, 2025
Location Near a river in Bahadurpur, Muzaffarpur district
Initial Assessment Suspected murder; case under investigation
Official Confirmation Muzaffarpur (East) ASP Shahryar Akhtar
Investigation Status Body sent for post-mortem; forensic team engaged
Related Historical Context Ongoing temple-land disputes; prior priest murders in Bihar

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Muzaffarpur Muzaffarpur District Priest Mahant
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\