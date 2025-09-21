Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar govt to give Rs 25,000 to 'Vikas Mitras' for tablets; hikes transport and stationery allowance

Bihar govt to give Rs 25,000 to 'Vikas Mitras' for tablets; hikes transport and stationery allowance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that each Vikas Mitra working under the Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission will receive Rs 25,000 to purchase a tablet. Vikas Mitra's transportation and stationery allowances have also been increased.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Image Source : PTI (File)
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Nitish Kumar government is rolling out several schemes for the people of the state. In this regard, CM Nitish Kumar made a major announcement a day before Navratri. Sharing a post on social media, he informed that every Vikas Mitra working under the Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission will now receive a lump sum of Rs 25,000 to purchase a tablet.

Additionally, the transport allowance for Vikas Mitras has been increased from Rs 1,900 per month to Rs 2,500 per month, and the stationery allowance from Rs 900 to Rs 1,500.

The story is being updated.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Nitish Kumar Bihar Assembly Election Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\