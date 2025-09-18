Bihar Polls 2025: Seat-sharing deal on cards? CM Nitish Kumar's meet with Amit Shah sparks buzz | Video Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The two leaders also shared photographs of the meeting, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offering a bouquet to Amit Shah.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 30 minutes at a hotel in Patna, sparking a buzz over the seat-sharing pact among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners ahead of the assembly elections in the state, scheduled to be held in October-November this year.

The two leaders also shared photographs of the meeting, with the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader offering a bouquet to Shah, who is arguably the second most powerful leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna today," wrote Shah in Hindi, while sharing the photograph on X. Meanwhile, Kumar posted: "Met honourable Union Home Minister Amit Shah today."

'Courtesy call'

Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said the meeting was "a courtesy call". Notably, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, state minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and JD-U national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha were also present in the meeting, further fuelling speculations.

Notably, the meeting also comes at a time when smaller members of the NDA in Bihar have reportedly demanded more seats for the upcoming assembly polls. According to reports, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) wants to contest on 40 seats, but the BJP has offered it 25 seats.

Similarly, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has said that the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) wants 'respectable seats' for Bihar polls. "I consider it a blot (kalank) that even after 10 years of establishment, HAM remains an unrecognised party. I have been helping the NDA for long. So, I am begging the NDA leaders (bheekh maang rahe hain) and not making a claim," said Manjhi on Monday.

In Bihar, the NDA consists of the BJP, the JD-U, the LJP (Ram Vilas), the HAM and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). In the 2020 Bihar polls, the BJP and the JD-U finalised a 121:122 seat-sharing formula. Out of its 121 seats, the BJP gave 11 to Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is now a part of the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, the JD-U gave seven of its seats to the HAM.