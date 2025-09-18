Shah slams Cong over 'vote chori' allegations, claims 'Voter Adhikar Yatra aimed at protecting infiltrators' Amit Shah also alleged that Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra was aimed at protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators. He also warned that Bihar will be "teeming with infiltrators" if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state.

Patna:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit back at the opposition, particularly Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, over allegations of 'vote chori' and called it a 'false narrative', like the past charge that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might scrap reservation once it comes to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah made the remarks while addressing BJP workers in poll-bound Bihar's Dehri-on-Sone.

"They (Congress leaders) had taken recourse to a similar tactic earlier when they had alleged that we were out to scrap reservations for SCs and STs. Nothing of the sort happened," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The opposition has repeatedly accused the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of 'vote chori'. It has also accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of helping the saffron party, a charge that both the BJP and the poll body have denied.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi also accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of "protecting" those who are trying to "destroy the Indian democracy". However, the poll body dismissed his allegations, calling them "incorrect and baseless".

'Voter Adhikar Yatra aimed to protect infiltrators'

Shah also alleged that Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra was aimed at protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators. He also warned that Bihar will be "teeming with infiltrators" if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state.

"You (BJP workers) know what was its aim? It was to protect infiltrators from Bangladesh," Shah said. "You must fan out across the state, visit every house, and tell the people that if they come to power, even by fluke, every district in Bihar will be teeming with infiltrators."

Gandhi conducted the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar from August 17 to September 1. The yatra, which covered more than 20 districts, began from Sasaram and concluded at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. In an X post, Gandhi had said that he organised the yatra to "save the Constitution".