Bihar govt introduces dress code for school teachers, bans t-shirts and jeans

Dress code for teachers: The Bihar government has introduced a new dress code for school teachers, banning the wearing of t-shirts and jeans. As per the orders, the teachers and other employees of government schools in Bihar will now come to school only in formal clothes.

The order also said that strict action would be taken against those who come to school in casual clothes like t-shirts and jeans. The Education Department had earlier also issued guidelines on this matter, but now there is a plan to enforce them more strictly.

Why did govt introduce dress code?

The Education Department has said that the main reason behind this decision is the dance and DJ videos going viral on social media. Recently, many such videos have surfaced on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, in which teachers are seen dancing in schools.

The Education Department believes that such activities not only negatively affect the academic environment of the school, but also hurt the dignity of the school. However, according to the Education Department, permission has been given to organise programmes in a disciplined and decent manner on special occasions as per the prescribed calendar.

What did Education Dept say in notice?

In the notice issued by the Education Department, it has been said that instructions were given to show decency and to behave decently in the activities of schools and other educational institutions, but it is often seen that teachers and non-teaching staff posted in schools/ educational institutions are coming to schools/educational institutions in informal (casual) attire (such as jeans-t-shirt) against the office culture.

Education Dept notice

The Education Department has said in the notice that dance, DJ, disco and other low-level activities have been found to be conducted on the school premises through social media (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc.) and other mediums. The department has said that such conduct and behaviour of teachers and non-teaching staff in the school premises negatively affect the educational environment, which is not acceptable anywhere.

The Bihar Education Department has said in its notice that only disciplined and decent programmes of dance, music, etc. on special days as per the education calendar are valid. "It is again directed that teachers and non-teaching staff posted in schools/educational institutions will come to schools/educational institutions in dignified formal dress during teaching/office hours. Its compliance should be ensured."

