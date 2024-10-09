Vaishali Express runs over cracked railway track in Bihar, major train accident averted

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vaishali Express runs over broken track in Bihar

The Vaishali Express ran over a cracked track between Danauli Fulwaria and Lakho station on the Begusarai-Khagaria railway line in Bihar. However, the major accident was averted and no one passengered was injured. Soon after the railway officials received the information of a broken track, they reached the spot and closed the route for other trains.

The route disruption lasted for about half an hour due to which many trains were delayed. Many trains including Rajyarani Express remained standing at various stations. However, soon after the Vaishali Express passed, the Tinsukia-Rajendra Nagar Express came from behind, but with the timely intervention of the railway officials, the train was stopped by showing a red flag.

According to the information, the railway track was cracked at kilometre number 154/5-7 located near railway gate number 41.

Good train collides with cemented sleepers

Meanwhile, a case of conspiracy to overturn a train has also come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli where a goods train collided with a cemented sleeper. However, no major accident occurred. The accident took place late at night on Tuesday at the Laxmanpur station.

It is suspected that three sleepers, kept in the field, were pulled and brought on the track, as part of train derailment conspiracy. After this late-night accident, the goods train stood still for 15 minutes.

Train accident averted in Gwalior

Another train accident also averted on Tuesday night in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after a driver of a goods train spotted an iron frame on railway tracks. The iron frame was found lying on tracks near Gwalior. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the iron frame was spotted on time by the driver of the train heading to Uttar Pradesh, potentially averting an accident.

(Reported by Anamika Gaur)