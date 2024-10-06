Bihar: Five children drown while taking bath in Sone River of Rohtas district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: Five children drown while taking bath in Sone River of Rohtas.

Bihar: A heart-wrenching incident took place in Tumba village of Rohtas district of Bihar today (October 6). Seven children drowned while bathing in the Sone River, in which five children have died and the search for two children is still on. All the children belonged to the same family.

On Sunday morning, seven children, including four children of Krishna Gond and a girl child of his sister, had gone to the Sone River to take bath. While bathing, all the children went into deep water and started drowning. Locals reached the spot and they took out the bodies of five children, but two children are still missing.

Golu Kumar said, "We had gone to take a bath in the Son river. While bathing, one child started drowning. To save him, we all jumped into the water, but we also started drowning. Somehow we managed to escape, but five children could not be saved."

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police and administration team reached the spot. The station head of Rohtas said that on receiving the information, he immediately reached the spot with the team and recovered the bodies of five children. Divers and SDRF team are engaged in the search of two children. He said, "The age of all the children was between 8-12 years. The bodies of the children have been sent to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for post-mortem."

There is an atmosphere of mourning in the village after this tragic incident. Krishna Gond and his family members are in bad condition. The people of the village are also deeply shocked by this accident. An elder of the village said, "This incident is a huge tragedy for our village. We are all shocked by this accident."

The administration has also tried to provide all possible assistance to the family. The district administration also expressed condolences over the incident and promised to provide necessary help to the affected families.

This incident is a big shock not only for Rohtas but the entire state. This incident once again underlines the importance of being cautious while bathing in the river.

Such accidents have happened in the Son River before, but this time the incident has shaken the entire area. Despite the preparedness of the administration and the local people, this accident has made it clear how important it is to be cautious while bathing in the river. This incident has united the entire community, and everyone is engaged in searching for the missing children.

(With inputs from Ranjan Singh)