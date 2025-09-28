Bihar gets major rail boost with launch of three Amrit Bharat Express Bihar’s rail connectivity is set to see a major upgrade with the launch of three new Amrit Bharat Express trains and four passenger train services.

Patna:

Bihar will soon operate three new Amrit Bharat Express trains, adding to the 10 already running from the state. This will bring the total number of Amrit Bharat services to 15 across the country, 13 of which will be connected to Bihar. These modern, high-speed trains are designed to provide affordable, safe, and comfortable journeys, especially for middle-class and common travelers.

The new Amrit Bharat trains being launched are:

Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express (15293/15294) – Weekly service via Hajipur, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, DDU, Jabalpur, Nagpur, and Kazipet. This is the first Amrit Bharat train from Muzaffarpur to South India.

Darbhanga–Madar (Ajmer) Amrit Bharat Express (19623/19624) – Weekly service via Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Gorakhpur, Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), and Jaipur.

Chhapra–Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express (15133/15134) – Bi-weekly service via Siwan, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, and Kanpur. This will be Bihar’s sixth Amrit Bharat service to Delhi.

Four passenger train services to start

In addition to the express trains, four new passenger train services will also be inaugurated, improving intra-state connectivity and fulfilling long-standing public demands:

Nawada–Patna DEMU Passenger (75271/75272) – Via Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Asthawan, Bihar Sharif, Dhaniawan. Operates six days a week (except Sunday).

Islampur–Patna DEMU Passenger (75273/75274) – Via Hilsa, Dhaniawan, and other new stations. Operates six days a week (except Sunday).

Patna–Buxar Fast Passenger (53201/53202) – Via Danapur and Ara. Operates six days a week.

Jhajha–Danapur Fast Passenger (53203/53204) – Via Jamui, Kiul, Mokama, and Bakhtiyarpur. Operates six days a week.

The Nawada–Patna and Islampur–Patna services will run on newly completed rail lines, including segments like Jat Dumri–Fazilchak–Top Sarthuwa–Daniawan, recently cleared by CRS inspection. These new routes will provide much-needed connectivity to areas like Barbigha, Asthawan, and Bihar Sharif, realizing long-awaited dreams of local residents.

Amrit Bharat Express features

Amrit Bharat Express is India’s new-generation train developed by Indian Railways. Though non-AC, these trains are equipped with modern features such as semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways, and talk-back units for communication and emergency use. This marks the first time such advanced safety features have been implemented in non-AC coaches.