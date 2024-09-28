Flood alert in Bihar after barrage water release: Lakhs affected in 12 districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Flood-affected people with their sheep leave on a boat for a safer place.

A flood alert has been issued in Bihar following the release of water from the Valmikinagar and Birpur rivers. More than 1.35 lakh people in 12 districts have been affected by rising water levels in rivers, exacerbated by heavy rains. The government is taking steps to protect the entrance, but the situation remains tense as more rains are expected.

Flood warning issued in Bihar

The Bihar government has issued a flood alert for areas along swollen rivers like Kosi, Ganges and Ganga after the massive release of water from the Valminagar and Birpur rivers. The release of 5.31 lakh cusecs from the Birpur river and 4.49 lakh cusecs from the Valminagar River has led to a rise in water levels in several rivers, posing a serious threat to low-lying areas.

Millions affected by flooding

The situation has worsened for over 1.35 lakh people already affected by floods caused by heavy rains in 12 states. West East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Patna districts are facing severe flooding as rivers continue to flow. Relief camps have been set up to accommodate evacuees from the affected areas.

IMD predicts heavy rain and flash flooding

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that heavy rains will continue and flash floods have been forecast in several districts like Gopalganj, Siwan and Vaishali. The state disaster management department has urged local governments to remain extra vigilant and take necessary preventive measures.

Impact on agriculture

Farmers in north Bihar are suffering heavy losses due to floods which have destroyed thousands of acres of kharif crops including paddy.

