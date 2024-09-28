Bhagalpur: Another bridge collapses, Tejashwi Yadav targets Nitish Kumar over corruption

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav came down heavily on Nitish Kumar over the alleged corruption involved in the construction of bridges in the state. His remarks came after another bridge had reportedly collapsed in Bhagalpur. According to reports, a pillar of a small bridge subsided in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Friday, following which traffic movement on it was stopped.

An enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, the DM said. "The incident happened at around 6 am on Friday when one pillar of a small bridge over a road, which connects the Pirpauti-Babupur area with Bakharpur Road, slightly went down. Not the whole structure," the District Magistrate (DM) of Bhagalpur, Nawal Kishor Choudhary, said. "Soon after the incident, traffic movement on the bridge was stopped. Technical experts have been engaged in repairing the damage," he said.

Commenting on the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a post on X wrote, "Another bridge collapsed in Bhagalpur. In Nitish Kumar's regime, the roots of corruption are deep but the foundation of bridges is weak. The state witnessed the collapse of several bridges, constructed at the cost of several crores, in the last 2-3 months.

"Have you ever heard the Chief Minister make a statement on the corruption in these falling bridges or has he ever taken any action against the big whale of corruption? After all, how will he do it? He is the one who has made the whale by feeding those small restless fish," he added.

According to locals, the bridge was constructed by the Road Construction Department of the state government a few years ago. Earlier, incidents of small bridges collapsing were reported in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts.