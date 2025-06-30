Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor unveils Rs 2,000 monthly pension plan for senior citizens Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor in Gaya said the children below 15 years of age will get free education even in private schools. He said the new poll promise will be effective from December 2025.

Gaya:

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor on Monday made a big poll promise to the people of Gaya ahead of Bihar Assembly elections and said people above 60 years of age will get Rs 2,000 monthly pension and children below 15 years of age will get free education even in private schools. He said the new poll promise will be effective from December 2025.

As per reports, the assembly elections are going to be held in Bihar at the end of this year. In this regard, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is campaigning vigorously in Bihar.

What Prashant Kishor said on Bihar polls

Last week, Prashant Kishor had claimed that over 60 per cent of people in Bihar want changeand added that Nitish Kumar won’t become the chief minister again after the elections later this year.

Prashant Kishor, who has worked as a political strategist for several parties, further stated that a survey conducted by his team revealed that 62 per cent of people in the state want change.

He said that in the next two months, it will be decided who the over 60% of people who want change will vote for.

He also noted that the only remaining question is whether people will support his new party or continue backing established parties, such as Lalu Yadav’s RJD and the Congress.

On June 25, the Election Commission allotted the 'school bag' election symbol to Jan Suraaj Party for the upcoming elections. His party will contst the Bihar Assembly elections on 243 seats on this election symbol.

Election results in the last assembly polls

In the last assembly elections in Bihar, RJD, the biggest constituent of the 'Mahagathbandhan', contested on 144 seats and won 75 seats. There are 243 assembly seats in Bihar. The Congress contested on 70 seats, but it got only 19 seats.

The other alliance partner CPI (ML) contested on 19 seats and won 12 seats. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party was successful in winning 74 seats while JDU won 43 seats. As per reports, the assembly elections are likely to be held in Bihar in October-November 2025.

