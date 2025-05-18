Advertisement
Former JDU leader RCP Singh joins Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party

RCP Singh also announced the merger of his own party, AASA, which he had launched seven months ago. Singh, a former IAS officer and once principal secretary to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Prashant Kishor with RCP Singh.
Prashant Kishor with RCP Singh. Image Source : X
Patna:

RCP Singh, former national president of the Janata Dal (United) and former Union minister, has joined Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party. Around seven months ago, Singh had launched his own political outfit named AASA. Singh also announced the merger of AASA with Jan Suraaj.

A former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, RCP Singh had served as the principal secretary to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for an extended period. Following differences with Nitish Kumar, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After being sidelined by the BJP, Singh went on to launch his own party.

