Bihar Elections 2025: VIP's first list released; Mukesh Sahani's brother Santosh fielded from Gaura Bauram Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Reportedly, Sahani's party has been allotted 15 seats and the position of the deputy chief minister if the opposition alliance forms the government in Bihar. Sahani was demanding 40 to 50 seats.

Patna:

As the tussle over seat-sharing continues in Mahagathbandhan, the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) on Friday released its first list of six candidates for the Bihar assembly elections, fielding party chief Mukesh Sahani's brother Santosh Sahani from the Gaura Bauram seat.

Meanwhile, Umesh Sahani was fielded from Darbhanga, Naveen Nishad from Alamnagar, Bhogendra Sahani from Aurai, Rakesh Rai from Baruraj, and Ganesh Bharati Sada from Kusheshwar Asthan.

Sahani's 50-seat demand and RJD's offer

Reportedly, Sahani's party has been allotted 15 seats and the position of the deputy chief minister if the opposition alliance forms the government in Bihar. Sahani was demanding 40 to 50 seats, but the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress were reluctant in doing so.

With the tussle continuing in Mahagathbandhan, speculations were also made that Sahani may once again join the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Notably, the VIP had contested the 2020 Bihar polls as part of the NDA and won four out of 11 seats. However, his party has been reportedly allotted 15 seats at the last minute, ending speculations of his return to the ruling alliance.