Bihar Elections: Amit Shah slams Tejashwi's job promise, mocks Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna Shah reaffirmed BJP’s stance against illegal immigration and highlighted the ruling alliance’s focus on unemployment allowance rather than job guarantees.

Patna:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a three-day visit to Bihar ahead of the assembly elections, launched a sharp attack on opposition leaders Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Speaking in Patna, Shah questioned the feasibility of RJD’s ambitious promise to provide government jobs to a member of every household and mocked Rahul Gandhi’s “Voter Adhikar Yatra,” alleging it was aimed at protecting illegal immigrants.

Amit Shah questions Tejashwi Yadav's job promise in Patna

Amit Shah targeted Tejashwi Yadav’s announcement that every family in Bihar would have at least one member employed in government service, calling the scheme unrealistic.

"How does he plan to finance such a massive promise?" Shah asked during his address in Patna. He contrasted the RJD’s pledge with the ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) and BJP alliance’s promise of unemployment allowance instead of jobs.

Referring to Yadav’s promise, Shah said, “This is my pledge. This can be done. This is no jumlebaazi.”

Since Tejashwi’s declaration, many analysts and political opponents have questioned Bihar’s financial capability to fulfill such an expensive commitment. However, Yadav defended his claim by highlighting his previous track record during his time as Deputy Chief Minister in the Grand Alliance government, where he said 3 lakh youths were provided jobs within months.

Jibe at Rahul Gandhi over 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Patna

Amit Shah reserved a sharper barb for Rahul Gandhi, who recently undertook the “Voter Adhikar Yatra” across Bihar. Shah sarcastically remarked that Gandhi could lead “any number of ‘save infiltrator yatras’,” accusing him of protecting illegal immigrants.

He further reiterated the BJP’s firm stance on illegal immigration, saying, “The BJP will not allow illegal immigrants in the country.”

The BJP has repeatedly alleged that Gandhi’s yatra was an attempt to prevent illegal immigrants from being removed from the voter lists in Bihar, a charge Congress denies.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Dates and overview

Bihar will go to polls for 243 assembly seats in two phases—November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

The election campaign has heated up with major parties making bold promises and intense rhetoric, as the state prepares for one of the most closely watched elections in recent years.