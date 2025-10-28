Advertisement
Bihar elections LIVE: With the conclusion of the Chhath festival, election campaigning in Bihar has intensified. Starting today, top leaders will hold rallies across the state, while the Mahagathbandhan will release its election manifesto in Patna.

Patna:

The election campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls has gained momentum from today. With the conclusion of the Chhath festival, the political atmosphere in the state has fully turned into election mode. Leaders of all major parties are set to begin their rallies and public meetings across Bihar. With only 10 days left before the first phase of voting, both candidates and parties are making every effort to reach out to voters.

In Patna, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will release its election manifesto today, which is expected to focus on key issues such as employment, inflation, education, and farmers’ welfare. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also preparing to hold rallies in support of its candidates.

Political analysts believe that this phase, beginning right after the Chhath festival, will prove to be a decisive stage of the campaign, where both the rhetoric and promises of leaders will come under close public scrutiny.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    RJD expels 27 leaders

    Ahead of the elections in Bihar, the RJD has taken major action by expelling 27 leaders, including two sitting MLAs and five former MLAs, for six years. They have been accused of engaging in anti-party activities.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Prashant Kishor appeals to Muslims in Seemanchal

    PK appealed to the Muslims of Seemanchal, saying – do not fear the BJP, fear Allah and stand for your rights. If you keep burning the lantern with kerosene oil, there will be light in Laluji’s house, but the future of your children will remain in darkness.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Chirag Paswan attacks Lalu Yadav's family

    Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that on one hand, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has announced a Deputy Chief Minister, while we are not making any such announcement. We believe that when we come to power, everyone should be represented based on their capability. They do not see anyone capable outside their own family. If Lalu Prasad Yadav goes to jail, his wife becomes the Chief Minister. If she does not complete her term, then their son becomes the Chief Minister. When it comes to Muslims, they will not even give them representation because they only want to keep them as a vote bank. In my ‘MY’ equation, there is no communalism or casteism. In my ‘MY’ equation, M stands for women and Y stands for the youth of the country.

  • 9:25 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Pawan Singh speaks about starting Bihar polls campaign

    Jokahri, Bhojpur, when asked if he will campaign from tomorrow, singer-actor and BJP member Pawan Singh says, "...I have to serve with a sense of service, as I receive orders."

    He also says, "This is a big day. Today on #Chhath, we are meeting each other. I will also visit the ghat. So, let's stop political talks for today."

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    JMM MP says Mahagathbandhan will win Bihar elections

    On Bihar Assembly Elections, JMM MP Mahua Maji says, "... Mahagathbandhan is going to win this time. The people of Bihar are fed up with the current government. There is extreme unemployment in Bihar. The people of the state want a change in Bihar and they are moving towards the Mahagathbandhan..."

    On JMM's withdrawal from the Bihar election, she says, "We had an alliance at the national level, and every state has its own equation. We have always said that the national equation is different from that of the state. There are times when family members are not happy together. Everything is fine in the alliance. We are seeing how strongly our government is running in Jharkhand..."

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Rahul's entry in Bihar elections

    Rahul Gandhi is set to enter the Bihar election campaign, with public meetings scheduled in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will address election rallies in Bihar on October 29 in support of Mahagathbandhan candidates. The announcement was made by Bihar Congress Media Department Chairman Rajesh Rathore.

    Rathore said that Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings on the same day, one in the Sakra constituency of Muzaffarpur and another in Darbhanga — to campaign for Mahagathbandhan candidates. He will be joined on stage by RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav. Read more

