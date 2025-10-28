Live Bihar elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan to release manifesto today, Rahul to begin campaigning Bihar elections LIVE: With the conclusion of the Chhath festival, election campaigning in Bihar has intensified. Starting today, top leaders will hold rallies across the state, while the Mahagathbandhan will release its election manifesto in Patna.

Patna:

The election campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls has gained momentum from today. With the conclusion of the Chhath festival, the political atmosphere in the state has fully turned into election mode. Leaders of all major parties are set to begin their rallies and public meetings across Bihar. With only 10 days left before the first phase of voting, both candidates and parties are making every effort to reach out to voters.

In Patna, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will release its election manifesto today, which is expected to focus on key issues such as employment, inflation, education, and farmers’ welfare. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also preparing to hold rallies in support of its candidates.

Political analysts believe that this phase, beginning right after the Chhath festival, will prove to be a decisive stage of the campaign, where both the rhetoric and promises of leaders will come under close public scrutiny.

