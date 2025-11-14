What happened to YouTuber Manish Kashyap? Know who is leading from Chanpatia Bihar Election Results 2025: Social media influencer Manish Kashyap, also known as Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, contested from the Chanpatia assembly seat in Bihar as a Jan Suraaj candidate.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Chanpatia Assembly constituency is underway, and the early trends have revealed a clear picture of the top contenders. According to the latest data, BJP candidate Umakant Singh has taken the lead with 30,290 votes. He is closely followed by Congress candidate Abhishek Ranjan, who has secured 28,719 votes, keeping the contest tight between the two major parties.

Meanwhile, YouTuber-turned-politician Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, popularly known as Manish Kashyap, is currently placed third with 12,081 votes. He contested from the Chanpatia assembly seat in Bihar as a Jan Suraaj candidate.

The Chanpatia Assembly constituency comes under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Umakant Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Abhishek Ranjan of the Congress with a margin of 13,469 votes.

Who is Manish Kashyap?

Manish Kashyap, who entered the political fray after gaining popularity through his social media presence and commentary on regional issues, had hoped to convert his digital influence into electoral success. However, the early trends suggest that despite his strong online following, the Chanpatia electorate has tilted more towards traditional political contenders.

The YouTuber was arrested in 2023 by Tamil Nadu Police for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding attacks on Bihar's migrants. After his release, Manish joined the BJP in 2024 ahead of the general elections but later quit the party to join Jan Suraaj.

