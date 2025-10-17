Advertisement
  3. Bihar Election: VIP chief meets Rahul amid seat-sharing logjam; Congress releases first list

  Live Bihar Election: VIP chief meets Rahul amid seat-sharing logjam; Congress releases first list

Rahul Gandhi has also spoken with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in an effort to ease tensions. In contrast, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already declared candidates for all constituencies. The Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also begun distributing party symbols.
Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar is grappling with a major deadlock over seat-sharing ahead of the assembly elections. With the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase ending today, the alliance is yet to reach a consensus on seat distribution. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), led by Mukesh Sahani, remains the only constituent in the state that has not announced a single candidate. In an attempt to resolve the impasse, Sahani met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Live updates :Bihar Election LIVE:

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Amit Shah likely to address rally in Saran, intellectuals' meet in Patna today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Bihar, is likely to address a rally in Saran district and an intellectuals' meet here on Friday, BJP leaders said. Shah met senior party leaders in Patna on Thursday night and reviewed preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, they said.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    EC to meet teams of enforcement agencies; Bihar DGP, Chief Secretary to attend

    A team of the Election Commission of India will shortly hold a meeting with the Committee of Heads of Enforcement Agencies and Heads of Forces to begin. Chief Secretary and DGP of Bihar will also join the meeting online along with CEO Bihar.

     

     

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Mood of people is to bring PM Modi-Nitish Kumar back: Ravi Kishan on Bihar polls

    BJP MP Ravi Kishan said the people in Bihar have made up their mind to bring back PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. He said Tejashwi Yadav was only the man of words, not actions.

     

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Mahagathbandhan on the verge of collapse, says BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan

    Amid seat-sharing tussle in Mahagathbandhan, BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said the Opposition’s alliance was on the verge of a collapse.

     

     

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Our party has been sidelined, says RLM chief Kushwaha

    Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) National President and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday said that his party has not been sidelined and it will contest six seats in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections 2025.

  • 8:23 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    'There is no confusion,' Pawan Khera on NDA seat sharing

    "There's no confusion. Sometimes it takes time for everyone to present their point of view... The discussion is only taking as much time as it takes," Khera said.

    On Yogi Adityanath’s poll campaign, he said, “First, he should take responsibility for the 'jungle raj' he has created in Uttar Pradesh... God save Bihar. We don't want the Adityanath model here.”

     

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    PM Modi, Amit Shah, BJP CMs and Bhojpuri stars on BJP's star campaigner list

    BJP on Thursday released a list of star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar Elections.

     

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    NDA to contest Bihar Election under Nitish's leadership, decision on CM after polls: Amit Shah

    The NDA allies will fight the Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of JD-U chief Nitish Kumar and a decision on who will head the next government will be taken by the elected legislators after the polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Former Lok Sabha MP and RJD leader Sarfaraz Alam joins Jan Suraaj

    Former Lok Sabha MP and four-time MLA from Bihar's Jokihat, Sarfaraz Alam, on Thursday joined the Jan Suraaj Party, hours after resigning from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Alam is the son of late RJD leader from Seemanchal region Tasleem Uddin.

     

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Khesari Lal Yadav to contest from Chapra on RJD ticket

    The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav as its candidate from the Chhapra Assembly constituency for the upcoming Bihar elections. Initially, the party had allotted the ticket to Chanda Devi, Khesari Lal's wife. However, after it was found that her name was not on the voter list, the RJD decided to replace her with Khesari Lal.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    VIP likely to contest 15 seats; Sahani promised deputy CM post

    According to sources, an agreement has been reached with Mukesh Sahani regarding seat-sharing. VIP will contest election on 15 seats in Bihar. If the government is formed, Mukesh Sahani will become the Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahagathbandhan government. He has also been assured one Rajya Sabha seat and one Legislative Council seat.

     

     

     

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Nomination filing for first phase ends today

    The nomination process for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concludes today. In this phase, voting will take place on November 6 across 121 of the state's 243 assembly constituencies.

     

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Amit Shah to kickstart NDA’s poll campaign from today

    Union Home Minister and NDA chairman Amit Shah is in Bihar for key meetings ahead of Bihar Polls. He will kickstart coalition’s poll campaign today

     

     

     

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Congress releases first list of 48 Bihar candidates

    Amid uncertainty over seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan, the Congress on Thursday night released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The party has fielded Bihar Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from the Kadwa Assembly seat. As per the list, the party has fielded Rajesh Ram from Kutumba. Jayesh Mangal Singh has been fielded from Bagaha and Amit Giri has been fielded from Nautan. Abhishek Ranjan will contest from Chanpatia and Wasi Ahmed will fight from Bettiah constituency.

