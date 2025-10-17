Live Bihar Election: VIP chief meets Rahul amid seat-sharing logjam; Congress releases first list Rahul Gandhi has also spoken with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in an effort to ease tensions. In contrast, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already declared candidates for all constituencies. The Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar is grappling with a major deadlock over seat-sharing ahead of the assembly elections. With the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase ending today, the alliance is yet to reach a consensus on seat distribution. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), led by Mukesh Sahani, remains the only constituent in the state that has not announced a single candidate. In an attempt to resolve the impasse, Sahani met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Despite the absence of a formal seat-sharing agreement, the Congress has gone ahead and declared candidates for 48 constituencies. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also begun distributing party symbols.

Rahul Gandhi has also spoken with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in an effort to ease tensions.

In contrast, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already declared candidates for all constituencies.

The Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.