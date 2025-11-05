Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Step-by-step guide for first time voters to find their polling booth Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The state is set to vote for the first phase of Assembly elections on November 6. Here's a detailed guide to help first-time voters understand the process once they reach the designated polling booth.

Patna:

Bihar is set to vote on Thursday (November 6) in the first phase of polling with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vying to retain power and the Mahagathbandhan hoping for a strong comeback in the Assembly polls. The first phase of the polls is set to unfold across 121 constituencies in the state. Polling for the remaining 122 seats will be held on November 11 in the second phase, and the votes will be counted on November 14. The high-voltage campaign for the first phase of the polling ended on Tuesday evening after weeks of acrimonious exchanges, personal attacks and divisive rhetoric. Electioneering began in earnest a couple of weeks after the polls for the 243-member assembly were announced on October 6, and the momentum peaked after the festivities of Diwali and Chhath were over.

The prominent seats that will go to the polls in the first phase are Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur, Mahua, from where his brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trying his luck with a new political outfit, and Tarapur, from where Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is fighting the elections. The other seats in focus in this phase are Alinagar, from where singer Maithili Thakur is fighting the elections on a BJP ticket, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Lakhisarai, Mokama -- where the JD(U) candidate is strongman Anant Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case of his opponent Dular Chand Yadav, and Raghunathpur, where the RJD candidate is late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab.

As the state is going for the polls, first-time voters might feel overwhelmed with the process. As per the Election Commission, Bihar has a total voter base of around 7.43 crore, and this includes nearly 14 lakh people who will be casting their vote for the first time. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you easily locate your polling booth and ensure a smooth voting experience.

Eligibility

Every person, irrespective of gender and other differences, who above the age of 18, is eligible to vote.

Check if your name is list in the electoral roll which is also called the voter list. You can verify this through the Electoral Registration Officer of your area.

Register your name for only one Assembly constituency to avoid legal complications.

What are the documents required on voting day?

In order to cast your vote without any problems, you will need to carry one of the following documents as proof of identity:

Voter ID Card (EPIC)

Aadhar card

PAN card

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card

Service identity card

Bank/Post Office passbook with a photo

Driving license

Passport

Smart code issued by RGI under NPR

Pension document

Official cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

MNREGA job card

What to expect at the polling booth?

Before entering the polling booth, remember that electronic devices such as mobile phones, cameras, and other gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the polling premises. Ensure you leave them at home or entrust them to a companion before entering the booth.

Verification process: A polling officer will verify your name on the voter list and request your ID proof. Inking and documentation: After verification, your index finger will be inked, and you’ll receive a slip for acknowledgment. You will be asked to sign in a register. Proceed to the voting booth: Hand over the slip to the third polling officer, display your inked finger, and enter the polling booth. Casting your vote: Inside the booth, you’ll see the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Press the button corresponding to the election symbol of your preferred candidate. As soon as you press a button, you will hear a beep sound, confirming your vote. Verification via VVPAT machine: A slip will appear on the VVPAT machine’s transparent window, displaying the serial number, name, and election symbol of your chosen candidate for 7 seconds. This slip will then drop into the sealed VVPAT box.

NOTA option

If none of the candidates align with your choice, you have the option to select “None of the Above” (NOTA) at the bottom of the EVM. With this guide, you are equipped with the knowledge to confidently participate in the democratic process and contribute to the nation’s future.