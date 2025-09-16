Benipur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Benipur Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Binay Kumar Choudhary of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 6,590 votes.

The Benipur constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 80 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Benipur Assembly constituency comes under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Binay Kumar Choudhary of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 6,590 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gopal Jee Thakur won from the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 78,156 votes by defeating Lalit Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Benipur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,89,224 voters in the Benipur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,52,811 were male and 1,36,413 were female voters, while none belonged to the third gender. 463 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Benipur in 2020 was 253 (233 men and 20 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Benipur constituency was 2,66,586 . Out of this, 1,40,144 voters were male and 1,26,442 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 998 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Benipur in 2015 was 163 (107 men and 56 women).

Benipur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Benipur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Benipur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Benipur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Benipur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, JDU candidate Binay Kumar Choudhary won the seat by defeating INC candidate Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary. He polled 61,416 votes with a vote share of 37.58%. Mithilesh got 54,826 votes (33.55%).

Kamal Ram Vinod Jha of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) stood third with 17,616 votes with a 10.78% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Sunil Choudhary of the JDU won the seat. He polled 69,511 votes. Gopal Jee Thakur of the BJP got 43,068 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 26,443 votes or 18.41%.

2020: Binay Kumar Choudhary (JDU)

2015: Sunil Choudhary (JDU)

2010: Gopal Jee Thakur (BJP)

Benipur assembly constituency voter turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Benipur Assembly constituency was 1,58,807 or 56.51 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,43,669 or 55.64 per cent.