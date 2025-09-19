Atri Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Atri Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ajay Kumar Yadav won the Atri seat with a margin of 7,931 votes (4.74%).

The Atri Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 233 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Atri Assembly constituency comes under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ajay Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Manorama Devi of the Janata Dal United (JDU) with a margin of 7,931 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won from the Jahanabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,42,591 votes by defeating Chandeshwar Prasad of the Janata Dal United (JDU).

Atri Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Atri Assembly constituency is a part of the Gaya district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,10,443 voters in the Atri constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,60,042 were male and 1,50,397 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 2,691 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Atri in 2020 was 980 (946 men and 34 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Atri constituency was 2,80,973. Out of this, 1,46,723 voters were male, 1,34,245 were female, and five belonged to a third gender. There were 835 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Atri in 2015 was 483 (322 men and 161 women).

Atri Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Atri constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Atri Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Atri along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Atri Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Atri.

Atri Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ajay Kumar Yadav won the Atri seat with a margin of 7,931 votes (4.74%). He polled 62,658 votes with a vote share of 36.55%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Manorama Devi, who got 54,727 votes (31.93%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Arvind Kumar Singh stood third with 25,873 votes (15.09%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Kunti Devi won the Atri seat with a margin of 13,817 votes (9.24%). She polled 60,687 votes with a vote share of 38.96%. Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Arvind Kumar Singh got 46,870 votes (30.09%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik (JAPL) candidate Krishna Nandan Yadav stood third with 9,603 votes (6.17%).

Atri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Ajay Kumar Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Kunti Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Krishna Nandan Yadav (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Kunti Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Rajendra Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Rajendra Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Rajendra Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Ranjit Singh (Congress)

1985: Ranjit Singh (Congress)

1980: Surendra Prasad (Congress-U)

1977: Mundrika Singh (Janata Party)

Atri Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Atri Assembly constituency was 1,72,026 or 55.41 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,55,770 or 55.44 per cent.