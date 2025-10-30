Bihar polls: Amit Shah hits out at Lalu-Rahul in Nalanda, hails Modi-Nitish for ending 'jungle raj' in state Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bihar elections are about preventing the return of 'jungle raj' in the state. He also lauded Nitish Kumar's governance and credited PM Modi for reviving Nalanda University.

Nalanda (Bihar) :

Addressing a massive public rally in Bihar's Nalanda district ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the polls are not about electing MLAs or ministers but about preventing the return of "jungle raj" in a new form. "These elections are not about making anyone an MLA or a Minister. These elections are about stopping the 'jungle raj' which will come by changing its form," he asserted.

Recalling the lawlessness of earlier regimes, Shah said Nalanda has witnessed the horrors of "jungle raj." He claimed that during the Lalu-Rabri era, Bihar saw 38 massacres, while under Nitish Kumar's two-decade rule, not a single such incident took place. "In Nalanda too, several people were killed; kidnappings, extortion, murders and several other unlawful activities used to take place here. Nitish babu, 'sushashan babu' reined in all these and ended the terror of Lalu ji," Shah said.

'Modi ji rebuilt the pride of Nalanda'

Highlighting the revival of Nalanda's ancient heritage, Shah spoke about the reconstruction of Nalanda University under the Modi government. "Once there used to be Nalanda University here. People used to come from across the world and study here. Bakhtiyar Khilji demolished this University. But PM Modi rebuilt the University, which was demolished in the 12th century, and rejuvenated the pride of Nalanda," he said. Shah declared with pride, "I can confidently say - ab 100 Bakhtiyar Khilji aayenge toh bhi hamari Nalanda Vidyapeeth ko koi tod nahui paayega," drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Shah vows to oust every infiltrator from Bihar

Continuing his attack on the Opposition, Shah targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul baba was here recently. Three months ago, he took out a 'ghuspaithia bachao yatra'...You elect an NDA govt, we will oust each and every infiltrator from across Bihar...These infiltrators indulge in anti-national activities," he said. Shah warned that no matter how many such campaigns are launched, the Modi government will act firmly. "You can take out as many 'ghuspaithia bachao yatra' as you want, PM Modi will send back each and every infiltrator to wherever they came from."

Sita Maa temple will be ready in two years

Amit Shah also highlighted the spiritual resurgence under the Modi government. He said, "On January 22, 2024, PM Modi performed pranpratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Since then, a 'deep' (earthen lamp) has been burning at Surya Mandir in Hilsa." He added that despite the Ram Mandir being demolished 550 years ago, Congress and RJD had delayed its reconstruction for decades. "Tell me, should Sita Maa Mandir not be built in Bihar as She was born here? 5 months back, with Nitish ji, I performed the bhumi pujan of the Sita Maa temple at an expense of Rs 850 Crores. Within 2 years, this temple will be ready and PM Modi will perform its pranpratishtha," Shah added.

