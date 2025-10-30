Rabri Devi on Tej Pratap Yadav contesting Bihar elections: 'Let him contest, he is right at his place' Rabri Devi exuded confidence in the victory of his son and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, saying that the public of Bihar has made up their mind to make him the Chief Minister. She further asserted that Tejashwi fulfils what he says.

RJD leader Rabri Devi on her son and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) Chief Tej Pratap Yadav contesting elections said it is is fine, let him contest, he is right at his place. She also asserted that Nitish Kumar will not become the Chief Minister of Bihar.

“The government led by PM Modi has sold the nation...He sold everything in private hands and all the money went to PM Modi's house. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did a fraud of Rs 70,000 crores but there is no discussion on it. Lalu ji did no wrong. He is an accused but have been punished without getting convicted, we will fight our case in the court," she said.

People of Bihar will make Tejashwi Yadav CM of state

Rabri Devi exuded confidence in the victory of his son and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, saying that the public of Bihar has made up their mind to make him the Chief Minister. She further asserted that Tejashwi fulfils what he says.

"The people of Raghopur are very excited and will make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar...After the formation of our government we will do all development works in Raghopur...The public of Bihar have made up their mind to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar...Tejashwi Yadav fulfils what he says,” she said.

Mahagathbandhan declares Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Ministerial candidate

Mahagathbandhan has earlier declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Ministerial candidate and Mukesh Sahani as their Deputy Chief Minister face.

On Tuesday, the Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', outlining key promises ahead of the polls, while addressing a joint press conference in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav accuses NDA of exploiting Bihar for votes

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA of exploiting Bihar for votes while setting up industries in Gujarat, keeping the state "captive."

He also stressed that the 2025 Bihar Election is an opportunity for the people to "drive" the NDA government out of power for the sake of state progress.

“Political parties exploit Bihar for votes and establish industries in Gujarat, keeping Bihar captive. This election, people have an opportunity to drive them out for the state's progress. I appeal to the citizens of Bihar to unite and prevent these parties from returning to power," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be declared on November 14.

