Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav vows to lift ban on 'toddy' if Mahagathbandhan comes to power While campaigning in Bihar's Saran district, Tejashwi Yadav pledged that if the Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) comes to power, it will legalise toddy in the state, which has been a dry state since 2016.

Days before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday (October 28) announced at a poll rally that if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power in the state, 'toddy' (tari) will be exempted from the state's prohibition law.

The sale and consumption of 'toddy' is prohibited in the state under the Act.

Will remove the ban on 'toddy': Tejashwi

Addressing a rally in Saran's Parsa, the RJD leader voiced disapproval of the prohibition policy in Bihar. "The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act has completely failed in Bihar... There is a home delivery system of liquor in the state, and people are easily availing it," he claimed.

"If we are voted to power, we will remove the ban on 'toddy' (tari)," Yadav added.

Yadav further asserted that the developmental work that the NDA could not execute in 20 years, the INDIA bloc will carry out in 20 months if it comes to power. "We just want 20 months for this," he said.

Law and order completely collapsed in Bihar: Tejashwi

Yadav further alleged that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Bihar, and the NDA government in the state was "least bothered" about the situation. "Saran is witnessing murder, dacoity, abduction and loot every day. But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is least bothered about it… he never comes to console the victims. This is sheer insensitivity on the part of the government," he claimed at the rally in Marhaura.

"Vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure improved law and order, jobs, and redressal of grievances," Yadav said.

The opposition coalition's chief ministerial candidate also reiterated his promise of one government job to every family in the state if it comes to power.

At the rally in Taraiya assembly constituency of Saran, Yadav said: "People of Bihar are fed up with unemployment and price hike. They want a government that will ensure ‘padhai, dawai, kamai, sichai’ (better education, health facilities, employment, and irrigation facilities)."

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

