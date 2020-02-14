Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV to launch in India on February 26; expected price between Rs 68-80 lakh

Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV's India launch on February 26; expected price between Rs 68-80 lakh

Toyota's six-seat luxury MPV Vellfire, that is slated to compete against the Mercedes-Benz V Class, is all set to launch in India on February 26. The expected price for Toyota's newest edition in the Indian market is expected to be between Rs 68 and Rs 80 lakh.

Japanese carmaker Toyota has already started taking the pre-booking orders for the car at select dealerships.

What is Toyota Vellfire?

Toyota Vellfire is a six-seater Multi-Purpose Vehicle that has been in running in the global market since 2002. In India, the Vellfire is being launched as a competitor to Mercedes-Benz V Class.

In terms of dimensions, Vellfire is 4,935 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and stands 1,895 mm tall. The car has a 3,000 mm long wheelbase. Comparing to the Merc V Class, the Vellfire is still a tiny bit smaller.

Mercedes-Benz V Class is 435 mm longer than the Vellfire, 78mm wider than Vellfire, and has a 430 mm longer wheelbase.

The Vellfire will come with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 197 PS of power. The car will come with a CVT gearbox as standard and an all-wheel-drive system will be optional for the MPV.

There will be only one variant of the Vellfire coming to the Indian shores, luckily it will be the fully-loaded variant. The MPV will boast of features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, two 10.2-inch high definition displays, three-zone automatic climate control, two electric sunroofs, electrically adjustable ventilated seats with premium leather upholstery.

Other notable features in the car include a powered tailgate, powered sliding doors, mood lighting, individual tray tables, and a 360 degree camera.

There is no confirmation as to when the company will be starting deliveries in India.