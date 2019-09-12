Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Special Edition launched; Priced at Rs 33.85 lakh

Toyota has updated its fleet of cars in India by launching a special edition Toyota Fortuner. Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition is priced at Rs 33.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Toyota Fortuner celebrates 10 years of Fortuner in India. Toyota had launched the Fortuner first in India in the year 2009. Since then, The Fortuner has been the most popular premium SUV in the Indian automobile market.

Over the last 10 years, Toyota has sold over 1.6 lakh units of the Toyota Fortuner.

The TRD Celebratory edition of the Toyota Fortuner will only be available in a 2.8-litre Diesel engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. The car will not have a full 4x4 variant and will only be available in a 4x2 variant.

The one distinctive feature of the TRD Celebratory edition of the Toyota Fortuner will be the dual tone black roof with the pearl white color. The car will also have a TRD badge on the grille along with a new bumper. There will also be a set of all-new 18-inch alloy wheels that will come with the new Toyota Fortuner. All these cosmetic changes give the rugged SUV a more sportier look at the outset.

On the Inside, the dual tone theme will continue with maroon and black seats will come with a TRD logo as well as red stitching on the dashboard. There are however, no further change in the feature list from the inside.

The new Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory edition will come with the same 2.8-litre engine which gives out 177 ps or power.



