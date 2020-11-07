Image Source : MAHINDRA M&M to deliver 500 units of all-new Thar SUV pan-India in just 2 days as Diwali festivities begin

Domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said 500 units of its all-new Thar SUV are scheduled to be delivered between November 7 and November 8, to mark the onset of Diwali festivities. The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants of Thar that are available, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said in a release.

The city-headquartered automobile maker has already delivered the first unit of the latest version of its iconic SUV to the customer who placed the highest bid during an auction process for the maiden unit in September.

Mahindra & Mahindra is conducting a mega delivery of 500 all-new Thars across the country, between November 7 and November 8. This marks the onset of auspicious Diwali festivities, the company said.

"We are delighted to mark the onset of Diwali festivities by delivering 500 all-new Thars across the country. As we kickstart our deliveries, I would like to assure our customers of a timely and seamless process, going forward," said Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The new version of Thar was launched on October 2, in two trims -- AX and LX -- with both petrol and diesel powertrain option, and is priced between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January, after receiving an overwhelming response from across the country, as per the release.

According to the company, Thar has received over 20,000 bookings within a month of its launch.

