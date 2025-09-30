Tesla's Model Y, priced from Rs 59.89 lakh, hits Indian roads Tesla has rapidly expanded its physical presence, opening its first experience center in Mumbai in July, followed by a second in Delhi's Aerocity in August.

Tesla India officially commenced Model Y deliveries on Monday, just two months after the vehicle was introduced in July of this year. In a statement, the American electric vehicle maker hailed the rapid rollout as a significant step forward for EV ownership and sustainable development in India. To facilitate convenient home charging, new Model Y owners will receive a complimentary wall connector for easy installation in their parking space.

The redesigned Model Y—the world's best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024—is available in two trims: the rear-wheel drive (RWD) and the long-range rear-wheel drive (LR RWD), offering a range of 500 km and 622 km (WLTP), respectively. Tesla also confirmed that deliveries for Long Range Model Y customers will begin soon.

Tesla Model Y under investigation

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a preliminary investigation into potential defects in the doors of the 2021 Tesla Model Y. The probe was initiated after nine reports were filed alleging that electronic door handles failed, possibly due to low battery voltage, in some instances trapping children inside and requiring parents to break windows to free them.

While Tesla, under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, includes internal manual door releases, the NHTSA highlighted that small children may not be able to reach or operate this mechanism. Specifically, four of the reported incidents involved parents smashing windows for their children's rescue.

This inquiry into Tesla’s best-selling model follows multiple reports in recent years of other door-opening malfunctions, including cases where power loss after accidents left drivers unable to exit their vehicles.

